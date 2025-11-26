Francesca Albanese: Israel’s Assault on Gaza Erases 69 Years of Human Development, Says UN Report

Original article: “El ataque de Israel a Gaza ha borrado 69 años de desarrollo humano”: Francesca Albanese cita lapidario informe de la ONU

The United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, emphasized on Tuesday that the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip has destroyed nearly seven decades of progress in the region, plunging its population into an unprecedented humanitarian and economic disaster.

The Italian human rights lawyer issued her warning via a post on social media platform X, reflecting the conclusions of a new report from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

«BREAKING: A new UN report finds that Israel’s assault on Gaza – with the destruction of health care, education, infrastructure, even the banking system – has erased 69 years of human development, marking the worst economic collapse ever recorded,» she stated.

Albanese: «This is not war: it is genocide»

The report titled: «Evolution of the Economy of the Occupied Palestinian Territory,» concludes that two years of military operations and restrictions have led to an unprecedented collapse of the entire Palestinian economy, set against a backdrop of long-standing economic and institutional fragility that carries severe social and environmental consequences.

«The serious damage inflicted on infrastructure, productive assets, and public services has reversed decades of socioeconomic progress in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,» UNCTAD noted.

According to the agency, the economic crisis in the Palestinian enclave ranks among the ten worst globally since 1960. However, it clarified that the situation in Gaza is particularly dire, being «the most severe economic crisis on record.»

Based on the report, the UN Rapporteur asserted that what is happening in Gaza as a result of Israeli aggressions «is not a war: it is genocide.»

Over 69,000 Victims and a Fragile, Violated Ceasefire

According to the latest data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, since Israel began its offensive in October 2023, the death toll of Palestinians stands at 69,775, with the majority being women and children, reported HispanTV.

The destruction continues despite ceasefire agreements. Since October 11, when the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) and Israel signed a ceasefire, the Zionist regime has been accused of continuously violating the pact, thwarting any potential recovery and keeping the Gazan population immersed in a deep humanitarian crisis.