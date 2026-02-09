Gabriel Rufián: Unifying the Left in Spain to Combat the Far Right

Original article: Gabriel Rufián: buscando la unidad de la izquierda en España para derrotar a la ultraderecha

In a political landscape where the far right looms large, young politician Gabriel Rufián has emerged as a key figure striving to move beyond the traditional framework of Catalan independence. As a representative for Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya in the Congress of Deputies, Rufián has made political confrontation and honest discourse hallmarks of his public presence. Recently, his focus has shifted towards the necessity of establishing a leftist unity to counter the far right, even expressing ambition to present himself as a unity candidate in upcoming elections.

Beyond Catalonia: A National Leadership

Traditionally recognized for advocating the right to self-determination for Catalonia, Rufián has begun to broaden his perspective to encompass larger national challenges. In recent statements to the media and within the halls of Congress, he has stressed the urgency to forge a robust progressive front to confront the rise of conservative and far-right forces, both electorally and in terms of the political narrative. His message, echoed across several news outlets in early February 2026, resonates with the idea that «what’s coming cannot be stopped by labels«, calling for the convergence of forces that share common social and democratic objectives.

Moreover, recent media coverage reveals that Rufián has initiated a series of public events with leaders from various left-wing parties in Madrid, aiming to build alliances beyond traditional frameworks. This movement has stirred mixed reactions within the progressive space: while some celebrate the initiative as an attempt to overcome the fragmentation of the left, others—including factions from within the left itself—express skepticism about the effectiveness of such a broad and symbolic alliance.

Aiming Higher: The Prime Ministership?

Though Rufián has not formally declared his aspiration for the prime ministership, recent polls from various research centers have included him among preferred options for the role, an assertion that would have seemed unthinkable for a Catalan independence leader until recently. In the latest wave of the Centre for Sociological Research (CIS), his name has emerged with modest but notable support, indicating an expansion of his profile beyond his traditional base.

This development has sparked debate among broader progressive sectors regarding whether a candidate like him can serve as a valid alternative not only to right-wing parties but also to historical center-left forces in Spain.

Unity Against the Far Right: A Nuanced Call

Despite these projections, Rufián has emphasized the urgent need to consolidate agreements among progressive parties to halt the electoral advance of far-right formations. His recent public appearances have recalibrated his rhetoric towards parliamentary cooperation: he has underscored the necessity for dialogue with other forces to support economic and social policies he deems a priority, such as new autonomous financing or strengthening the welfare state.

His stance has generated tensions even with his natural allies. For instance, he has publicly criticized the PSOE for its handling of corruption cases and has raised concerns about the continuity of parliamentary agreements if political regeneration isn’t clearly addressed—a criticism that could signify a firmer distancing from the dominant social democracy.

An Uncomfortable but Influential Leadership

Gabriel Rufián’s political ascent is a product of a mix of combative agenda, media visibility, and the ability to connect with dissatisfied progressive sectors. His ambition to unite the left against the far right—and the faint possibility of aspiring to the prime ministership in the future—positions him as one of the most intriguing and unpredictable figures in contemporary Spanish politics.

While some applaud his boldness, others warn of the risks of uniting diverse political projects under a single banner without a solid strategy. Regardless, Rufián’s trajectory appears increasingly less confined to the traditional limits of independence and more oriented towards broader political leadership with significant national impact.

