German Youth Protests Against Mandatory Military Service: «We Won’t Die for Your Wars»

Germany finds itself at the center of a historic dispute once again. In public squares, universities, and train stations, thousands of young Germans have taken to the streets to protest the possible reinstatement of mandatory military service, a measure the government and conservative sectors argue is «necessary» in light of the new geopolitical landscape in Europe. For the protesters, however, the message is clear: they refuse to be cannon fodder in a war they did not choose.

With banners reading «No to Mandatory Military Service», «Our Bodies Do Not Belong to the State», «Education Yes, Militarization No», and «Never Again War from Germany», students, apprentices, and young workers have mobilized in a movement that combines historical memory, social critique, and a profound rejection of rearmament.

A Generation That Does Not Want to Repeat the Past

Germany suspended mandatory military service in 2011 after decades of debate heavily influenced by its war history. For many young people, the mere idea of reactivating it represents a dangerous regression. «We grew up learning that militarism led this country to catastrophe,» says Lukas, a sociology student in Hamburg.

Young people also find it unfair that 5% of Germany’s budget is allocated for war efforts.

The protests not only challenge forced recruitment but also the general shift towards militarization, the increase in defense spending, the normalization of war-related language in political discourse, and the pressure for youth to bear the human costs of decisions made in government offices.

Security for a Few, Sacrifice for Many

A central theme of the mobilization is inequality. The demonstrators argue that mandatory military service would primarily impact young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, migrants, and students without safety nets. «The children of the elites never go to the front lines,» points out Aylin, a peace activist in Cologne. «It will always be us who pay with our lives.»

Youth organizations and anti-militarist groups also warn that forced recruitment does not strengthen democracy; rather, it erodes fundamental rights such as conscientious objection and individual freedom.

Anti-Militarism in Times of Permanent War

In an international context marked by armed conflicts and rising tensions, the official discourse appeals to fear and urgency. In contrast, German youth propose a different narrative, advocating for more diplomacy, increased international cooperation, and greater investments in social policies, education, and ecological transition.

«We don’t need tanks; we need a future,» resonates through the demonstrations. For this generation, security is not built with bigger armies but with fairer societies.

While parliamentary debates continue, the protests have succeeded in establishing a visible and persistent resistance. What is at stake is not just mandatory military service but the type of society Germany aims to build in the 21st century.

As governments discuss defense and threats, thousands of young people respond with a slogan echoing through the streets: «Without Us, There Is No War». A poignant reminder that no military project can sustain itself without the consent—or forced obedience—of those who would be sent to fight.

