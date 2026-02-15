Original article: Oro: análisis económico 2026

On January 28, 2026, the price of gold surged to a historic high, approaching six thousand dollars per ounce. At that point, one thousand dollars could barely buy one-sixth of an ounce, marking its lowest ever value. After a volatile rebound, the gold price closed January at 5,087 dollars per ounce, maintaining a similar range in February. Thus, one thousand dollars now buys less than one-fifth of an ounce of gold. Consequently, the dollar lost nearly one-fifth (-19.6%) of its purchasing power in gold during January 2026, nearly half (-46.6%) over the past year, and by January 28, when it hit the lowest point, it had lost two-thirds of its purchasing power in gold over the past three years.

By Manuel Riesco

The gold price is influenced by at least three main factors that interact in complex and often contradictory ways. Firstly, gold is a scarce commodity. Secondly, this scarcity leads to a «supercycle» that moves in tandem with but often counter to the secular cycle of developed economies. Thirdly, gold functions as money, and its «price» reflects the solvency of the currency in which it is quoted. This last factor is undoubtedly the primary determinant today, as the recent sharp rise in its price to a historical maximum in dollars is exposing the collapse of the U.S. dollar to record lows.

S scarcity

The price of gold, like copper and other scarce items, fluctuates constantly because its supply cannot rapidly adjust to demand. In contrast, the price of ordinary goods primarily relies on supply, as competition drives prices towards the average economic cost of production, which also includes average business profit determined by capital competition across various industries. Competition within industries also fosters innovation—the true engine of progress—leading to a steady decline in prices of ordinary goods by reducing the labor time required for their production, which ultimately determines their value. Moreover, the usual fluctuations in demand for any commodity are exacerbated in scarce ones, where persistent price changes attract speculation, adding a secondary component of demand alongside the final consumption essential to any commodity’s existence. The price of gold, in particular, typically includes a premium, or rent, above its average production cost, benefiting its owners at the expense of a general reduction in average profits across normal markets. Much like lithium, copper, aluminum, and other raw materials, its price often reflects solely rental income since production costs are largely covered by valuable «by-products» that accompany them.

Supercycle

Speculation, the second component of the demand for scarce goods, defines the «supercycle» that describes the price of gold, copper, and other commodities, as well as stocks and currencies of emerging economies. This «emerging complex (Authers)» reflects an amplified version (Authers) of the secular cycle of developed economies but, paradoxically, boosts the supercycle when the latter is in decline during crises. In such periods, demand through speculation increases from capital masses looking for productive investment opportunities that are currently absent. Conversely, the supercycle weakens as these capitals return to fund the recovery and boom phases of the secular cycle of developed economies.

Thus, gold and copper—useful for creating jewelry, filling cavities, manufacturing pots, and transmitting electrical impulses—become tools for speculation among large international financial flows, which determine the secular supercycle of their prices, also influenced by the secular cycle of developed economies.

The secular cycle (Authers) or «long cycle» of developed economies tracks more than thirty short cycles averaging seven years each, generating a crisis followed by a depression, then slow growth that accelerates into a phase of «irrational exuberance» before collapsing into a new crisis. The primary determinant of these short cycles—the evolution of profit rates—was well established after the first of these «normal» capitalist production crises, which occurred in 1825. Prior to that, there were financial crises like the tulip mania or the «South Sea Bubble.»

The first secular cycle saw a downward succession of short cycles, followed by upward cycles that recover and eventually exceed the starting point, lasting from 1870 to 1901 and referred to at the time as the «Great Crisis.» It was later noted in 1925 by Soviet statistician and economist Nikolai Kondratieff, who then predicted the second «Great Crisis» could occur as early as 1929. The three subsequent secular cycles unfolded throughout the 20th century, with the fifth beginning this century, bottoming out at the end of the first decade, and currently at the midpoint of recovery. According to Robert Brenner’s insightful observation, the main determinant may also be the profit rate, with normal fluctuations over the short cycle exacerbated by its downward trend in the tradable industries of developed economies, facing competition from emerging economies that build using the most modern available processes, unburdened by outdated technologies.

This heavy cyclical path of the global economy results from the interactions of billions of people grouped into hundreds of millions of companies, whose labor is incorporated into all the goods sold in the global market—essentially what constitutes the modern global economy—interacting until they converge in specific directions and senses. A similar dynamic can be observed concerning the participation of the working populace in the political sphere and even in the cyclical movements of infinite individual particles that comprise large masses of natural elements. In the case of the first, these are certainly not natural phenomena but rather the collective actions of billions of human beings; they are, in fact, the most powerful forms of collective action. For this reason, they exist as objective phenomena that exceed the capacity to be determined by the conscious actions of individuals, groups, or institutions, no matter how powerful; though these do have a slight influence on their trajectory, much like a small rudder can steer a heavy transatlantic ship.

Source: Series www.cendachile.cl

The price of gold, alongside the «emerging complex» (Authers), fluctuates over decades, in sync with the secular cycle described by developed economies, albeit in reverse! This means that its prices peak when developed economies plummet to the depths of their secular cycles, and conversely, those prices collapse when they rise to their peaks, typically caught in a moment of «irrational exuberance.»