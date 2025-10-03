In recent hours, multiple international media outlets reported Hamass response to U.S. President Donald Trumps proposal-ultimatum, saying it accepts the plan and reaffirming its readiness to release all Israeli hostages it holds.

«The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas values Arab, Islamic and international efforts, and the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, that call for stopping the war in the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people from it,» the declaration reads, as cited by agencies and news outlets worldwide.

In this context, Hamas added, «to end the war and secure a full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval to release all prisoners of the occupation, alive and deceased, under the exchange formula set out in President Trumps proposal, provided the necessary conditions on the ground are in place for the exchange process.»

«In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter, through mediators, negotiations to discuss the details,» Hamass response states.

Palestinian Authority of ‘independents’

The Hamas movement also confirmed its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to an independent, technocratic Palestinian authority based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing.

Finally, regarding other matters in Trumps proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, Hamas said any position must be unified at the national level, grounded in relevant international laws and resolutions, and discussed within a unified Palestinian national framework that includes Hamas and to which it will contribute responsibly.

Trumps proposal, as outlined, includes an immediate cease-fire, the exchange of all hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the implementation of a «transition» government led by an international body.

