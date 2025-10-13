Hamas Frees All 20 Surviving Hostages in Gaza as President Donald Trump Arrives in Israel

Hamas handed over the 20 surviving hostages still held in Gaza, with the International Committee of the Red Cross receiving the final 13 for transfer to Israeli military custody. In parallel, U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Israel. The repatriation of 28 bodies of deceased captives remains pending.

The Gaza hostage release took a decisive step: Hamas handed over the 20 surviving captives it still held, and the Israel Broadcasting Authority confirmed the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) received 13 of them for transfer to Israeli military custody. The Israeli Foreign Ministry published the names of the 13 released, while buses carrying Palestinian prisoners departed the Negev prison toward Gaza and others arrived in Ramallah in the occupied West Bank as part of the swap.

Gaza Hostage Release and Trump’s Visit to Israel: Political Timing

The operation unfolded in parallel with the arrival in Israel of the U.S. president, Donald Trump. In a broadcast by Al Jazeera — reporting from Jordan after being banned in Israel and the West Bank — anchors stressed that “these are significant developments, and the choreography is no accident”. The Gaza hostage release is now effectively complete for those still alive, as diplomatic and media pressure closes in around the exchange.

The first 7 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas.

Meanwhile, the bodies of 28 deceased hostages remain in Gaza. There is no clarity on when they will be returned. Mediators say recovery efforts face logistical hurdles due to the presence of Israeli forces in parts of the territory and the wartime devastation, complicating location, retrieval, and identification. “External forensic experts may be required”, international coverage cautioned.

The Swap and Its Scope: Palestinian Prisoners Released

The Palestinian Prisoners Society released a list of 1,718 people scheduled for release from Israeli jails under the exchange. Today, buses were seen arriving in Ramallah, while other releases were routed toward Gaza. Handover sequences follow a protocol coordinated by mediators and the ICRC, including identity checks, health assessments, and staggered transfers.

