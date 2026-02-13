Historic Milestone at the Mouth of the Maipo River: 6 Pilpilén Chicks Successfully Take Flight

Original article: Histórico registro en desembocadura del Río Maipo: 6 pilpilenes completaron su desarrollo y lograron volar

Six common pilpilén chicks (Haematopus palliatus) have successfully developed and flown in the ecosystem surrounding the mouth of the Maipo River, which includes the Nature Sanctuary Wetland of the Maipo River, the urban wetland Ojos de Mar, and the corridor connecting them. This marks the most successful breeding season in the last six years.

This achievement is part of the Shorebird Conservation Program by Fundación Cosmos, the organization managing the Sanctuary. They aim to protect and monitor the birds inhabiting the Maipo River mouth, along with records from the NGO Ojos de Mar in the Llolleo lagoons and surrounding areas.

According to data from Fundación Cosmos, over the past six years, more than 230 eggs have been recorded at the Sanctuary, distributed among nearly 170 nests. In that time, only one chick had successfully reached the fledgling stage due to environmental pressures.

«This situation changed at the end of last year when two fledgling chicks were documented in the Sanctuary. Along with four additional fledglings identified by the NGO Ojos de Mar in the Llolleo lagoons, this led to the historic count of six individuals that completed their development and took to the skies,» stated the organization.

Diego Urrejola, executive director of Fundación Cosmos, reminded us that «the pilpilén is a species highly sensitive to any alteration in its environment. Therefore, when chicks successfully reach this stage, it underscores the importance of respecting nesting areas and how territorial care can make a significant difference.»

Lily Plaza, founder of NGO Ojos de Mar, emphasized that this territory «functions as a single ecosystem, and what happens in the Llolleo lagoons is directly connected to the Sanctuary.»

«The successful flight of six chicks, despite numerous anthropogenic pressures and logistical operations, demonstrates that effective protection of the entire system—and not just its individual parts—is crucial for conservation to yield tangible results,» added Lily Plaza, highlighting ongoing efforts with the NGO throughout the year, including clean-ups, environmental education, and improvements to fencing and signage.

Common pilpilén chick camouflaged with sand.

Finally, Fundación Cosmos noted that during each breeding season, from September to March, the Sanctuary’s park rangers conduct weekly monitoring of the nests, observe breeding pairs, and track their chicks until they learn to fly.

