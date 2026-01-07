Historic Milestone: Gloria Chevesich Takes Presidency of Supreme Court with Strong Self-Critique of the Judiciary

Original article: Hito histórico: Gloria Chevesich inicia presidencia de la Suprema con fuerte autocrítica al Poder Judicial

She pledged to focus her administration on institutional transparency, equal treatment, and the urgent need to reform the appointment system.

On Tuesday, January 6, amidst applause that broke 202 years of male tradition, Minister Gloria Ana Chevesich officially assumed the presidency of the Supreme Court. The ceremony, held at the Palace of the Courts in the presence of President Gabriel Boric, marked the beginning of an administration aimed at urgently rebuilding the credibility of a system tarnished by scandals related to integrity.

In her speech, the magistrate did not shy away from addressing the institutional crisis affecting the country. Chevesich asserted that “when trust in justice erodes, it not only undermines the judicial service but also the rule of law, and even more so, the democratic system,” highlighting the gravity of the issues identified.

The new president’s trajectory, known for her role in the MOP-Gate case, bolsters her promise of impartiality towards power. During the ceremony, she acknowledged public outrage over inequality before the law, firmly rejecting: “those who attempt to assert supposed privileges, and I have demonstrated this. What elevates our work is the equal treatment we must provide to all litigants.”

Despite the harshness of her words, the Minister defended the honor of the thousands of officials who work with integrity throughout Chile. She stated, “the actions of a few cannot stigmatize the vast majority of us who work honestly and diligently,” calling for a separation between individual conduct and the institution’s commitment.

Her elevation also serves as a message of empowerment for new generations of women, as she addressed girls and teenagers, affirming that “despite gender barriers, no limits are insurmountable, and with hard work, study, and perseverance, women can take on the highest responsibilities,” celebrating the end of historical exclusion.

Finally, Chevesich urged the Government and Congress to prioritize reforming the appointment system to shield judges from external pressures. With this step, the first female president of the Supreme Court embarks on a path where transparency and public service will be central to restoring citizen trust.

Watch the full speech: