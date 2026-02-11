Original article: Histórico: Intercambio comercial de Chile supera por primera vez la barrera de los US$18.000 millones en el primer mes del año

Historic Trade Exchange in Chile Surpasses US$18 Billion Mark for the First Time in January

In January 2026, Chile’s commercial exchange totaled US$18.041 billion, reflecting a 3.1% increase compared to the same month in 2025 (+US$550 million), marking a remarkable streak of 17 consecutive months of growth.

Additionally, the country achieved a new record by surpassing the US$18 billion threshold in the first month of the year for the very first time.

These figures were revealed in the Monthly Foreign Trade Report of Chile, prepared by the Undersecretariat of International Economic Relations (Subrei), with data from the Central Bank and the National Customs Service.

As reported, goods exports reached US$10.680 billion, kicking off 2026 with an 8.5% growth (+US$840 million), marking the highest figure in history for the first month of the year, with record values for both traditional and non-traditional shipments.

According to the Subrei’s study, by sector, mining exports surged to US$5.558 billion, reflecting a 12.1% increase compared to the same period in 2025 (+US$601 million), achieving its own record in foreign sales.

The report further indicated that the dynamic performance of Chile’s top export sector was supported by copper, which yielded returns of US$4.546 billion, signifying an annual advance of 7.9% (+US$332 million), with increases in exports of both cathodes and concentrates.

Other commodities that significantly contributed to the rise in mining shipments in January included gold, lithium carbonate, iron, molybdenum concentrates, and silver, all showing increases exceeding US$35 million.

Consequently, due to the positive performance of nearly all components of the sector, mining alone accounted for 52% of Chile’s shipments in the first month of the year.

Meanwhile, the fruit sector began with exports of US$1.771 billion, representing 17% of the country’s foreign sales.

January shipments were led by fresh cherries (US$1.231 billion), followed at a distance by fresh blueberries (US$228 million) and fresh nectarines (US$66 million), among others.

Moreover, food industry exports amounted to US$1.318 billion in January, marking a 13% increase (+US$152 million), thus achieving its best figure for a start of the year.

This growth was bolstered by exports of salmonids, frozen jack mackerel, tomato puree, deep-frozen cod, and frozen strawberries, among other products.

Additionally, organic food exports totaled US$72 million, showing a 15.9% increase, supported by the surge in exports of fresh blueberries and frozen fruits (strawberries, raspberries, and cherries).

The study also noted that bottled wine exports reached US$108 million, reflecting a 9.4% decrease compared to January 2025 (-US$11 million), due to a decline in shipments of red blends. This was partially offset by increased exports of varieties such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Riesling, and others.

On the other hand, forestry manufacturing totaled shipments of US$490 million, marking a 15% decline compared to the first month of 2025 (-US$86 million), due to lower shipments of cellulose, sawn timber, and cardboard.

However, the sector saw growth in shipments of radiata pine sawn timber, plywood, channeling paper, wood pellets, roll adhesive paper, prefabricated constructions, agglomerated cork stoppers, tool handles, prefabricated offices, and doors.

The chemical manufacturing sector launched 2026 with shipments of US$862 million, experiencing a 47% increase compared to January 2025 (+US$276 million), largely driven by increased returns from iodine and a strong recovery in shipments of lithium sulfate and lithium hydroxide. Also noted were increases in potassium nitrate and fertilizers.

Finally, the report indicated that machinery and equipment began 2026 with returns of US$144 million, marking a 29.9% increase (+US$33 million), due to higher shipments of machinery for mineral processing, parts and pieces for drilling machinery, washing machines, stoves, and refrigeration display cases, among other manufactured products.

«In January, exports of traditional goods accounted for 47.4% of total exports. Meanwhile, non-traditional shipments made up 52.6%,» Subrei officials added.

Non-Traditional Exports

Regarding non-traditional exports, January 2026 closed at US$5.622 billion, showing a 9.8% increase (+US$503 million) compared to January 2025, representing the best start of the year on record.

In detail, the report highlights that the increase in non-traditional shipments was led by hazelnuts, frozen jack mackerel, fresh blueberries, frozen salmon fillets, fresh plums, fresh nectarines, fertilizers, ammonium nitrate, copper wire, and parts for drilling or sampling units, among others.

As for service exports, these rose to US$412 million, with a 37.4% increase compared to the first month of 2025 (+US$112 million).

Among the most significant services during this period were maintenance and repair services for aircraft and aerial devices, which reached US$141 million, followed by administrative management consulting services for companies (US$42 million), financial services associated with expert witnesses (US$16 million), information technology consulting (US$15 million), and logistical support (US$14 million).

