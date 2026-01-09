Original article: Congreso de Honduras intenta frenar fraude electoral y ordena al CNE conteo total de las actas

Honduras Congress Moves to Counter Electoral Fraud by Mandating Total Vote Count

The National Congress of Honduras approved a historic resolution early Friday morning, directing the National Electoral Council (CNE) to conduct a comprehensive count of all 19,167 ballots from the general elections held on November 30, 2025. This measure aims to enhance transparency in the electoral process and address allegations of fraud raised by various political sectors, analysts, organizations, and even one of its own advisors, Marlon Ochoa.

This decision, made during a special session convened by Congress President Luis Redondo, began Thursday afternoon and concluded past midnight. It received approval from 68 lawmakers, the majority from the ruling Libre Party, while representatives from the National and Liberal parties, the main right-wing political entities that already acknowledged the CNE’s results proclaimed on December 30 amid multiple allegations of irregularities, abstained from attending the full session.

Total Vote Count and Submission to the Public Ministry

The legislative resolution mandates the CNE to perform a general count of all pending ballots from the elections and submit the results to the Legislative Assembly for official declaration.

Additionally, it instructs the CNE to present to the Public Ministry «the details of responsibilities arising from the detected irregularities.»

The ruling was sent to the National Graphic Arts Company (ENAG), responsible for producing much of the official printed material for publication in the Official Gazette, La Gaceta, at which point it will have the force of law.

The legal underpinnings of this measure stem from a Technical-Legal Report presented during the session by a special commission of the legislature. The document asserts that the electoral process remains incomplete due to thousands of ballots not being counted in the CNE’s declaration.

The report on alleged non-compliance by the electoral body before, during, and after the contentious elections reveals that 306 presidential ballots (1.6% of the total) were not counted, while there are 2,620 uncounted ballots (13.21%) in the congressional elections and 1,848 uncounted ballots (9.65%) for municipal corporations.

«The legal focus of this report is precisely that the count has yet to conclude,» emphasized Libre party deputy Ramón Barrios, who presented the analysis.

He noted that the declarations issued by the electoral body at all levels lack legal basis, as they are not supported by a complete count.

However, he clarified that in this instance, due to the detected irregularities, «the role of this Congress is activated as a constitutional function, aimed solely at concluding the pending count.» He reiterated, «This is not about politically replacing the electoral body,» as reported by Prensa Latina.

Call to «Open the Ballots» and Criticism of Trump’s Interference in Honduras

During the debate, Congress President Luis Redondo denied that the intention was to annul the elections despite the cascade of fraud allegations, inconsistencies, and alleged manipulation.

«We are not annulling the elections; we are simply asking that the 19,167 voting stations be opened to know the will of the people. What are they afraid of?» he questioned, clearly addressing representatives of the National and Liberal parties.

Redondo also criticized what he deemed external interference from U.S. President Donald Trump to favor right-wing candidate Nasry «Tito» Asfura, who was declared president elect amid fraud allegations.

«Honduran people, we cannot allow the theft of elections through a monumental electoral fraud that violated the right to free voting, foreign interference (from Trump), and corruption of the Preliminary Electoral Results Transmission System (TREP),» he declared.

His statement referenced public endorsements of Asfura by the occupant of the White House before, during, and after the elections.

The legal report condemned those statements as «an attempt to condition the electorate.»

The report also detailed «multiple anomalies» in the TREP and in the use of biometric devices, violations that, according to the commission, severely compromised the transparency of the process.

Explosion Incident: A Possible Boicot to the Congressional Session?

The session unfolded in a climate of tension after National Party deputy Gladis Aurora López was injured by the explosion of a device while her party members were speaking to the press.

The parliamentarian sustained injuries to her head and back and was urgently transported to a private medical center, where she is reported to be out of danger and under observation.

Following the incident, some hypotheses emerged suggesting it could be part of an orchestrated boicot to prevent Congress from meeting and approving the resolution, or an attack carried out by protesters who may have gathered near the parliament, an action currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, Honduras faces a prolonged scenario of political and legal uncertainty. With a parliamentary order to recount all 19,167 ballots, allegations of fraud, and international interference, the Central American country plunges deeper into crisis. The general count could be the pathway to clarify the will of the people and dispel any shadows.