Honduras Electoral Council Member Exposes Limited Vote Counting: «Without Complete Verification, Blind Trust in Results is Unjustifiable»

Honduras has marked two weeks since the general elections held on November 30, yet the Central American nation still lacks official results amidst allegations of fraud, transparency issues, and concerns over the counting process. These complications have also sparked accusations of interference from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Amid these accusations and warnings of an «ongoing electoral coup,» the Preliminarily Election Results Transmission System (TREP) has been inactive since December 5. Meanwhile, the National Electoral Council (CNE) has remained silent for several days.

In light of this uncertainty and a crisis of credibility, Marlon Ochoa, a member of the National Electoral Council of Honduras, voiced concerns over the limited recount of votes, asserting that if «everything is not verified, blind trust in the results cannot be expected.»

He criticized the measure approved by two other council members (Ana Paola Hall and Cossette López) which only covers 1,081 presidential ballots, a significantly low number compared to the total of 19,167 ballots cast, especially given the irregularities noted in the system, demanding a complete recount of each vote.

«Public denunciation: I proposed in the Plenary session to conduct a vote-by-vote count for the presidential level across all 19,167 polling stations (Juntas Receptoras de Votos) due to the scandalous inconsistencies documented,» Ochoa stated on his social media platform X.

“As I warned, the councilors majority decided only to conduct a special review of 1,081 ballots (5.6% of the total),” he accused.

In a previous message, Ochoa detailed that a total of 17,036 ballots show some type of inconsistency. Breaking down the figures, he noted that 14,073 ballots exhibit serious discrepancies with the biometric identification system data, casting doubt on the identity of registered voters or the validity of the votes.

In addition to biometric failures, 1,882 ballots are flagged for missing signatures, summation inconsistencies, or those that have not been received, raising further concerns regarding possible manipulation or fraud in the Honduran electoral process.

The Council members intend to select only 1,081 ballots for special scrutiny at the presidential level, out of 19,167, without addressing the 14,073 ballots that present inconsistencies with the biometric data and an additional 1,882 ballots lacking signatures,…

«We Must Uphold Our Responsibility for Transparency»

Following these irregularities, Ochoa reaffirmed the need for a vote-by-vote count of all presidential ballots from the November 30 elections.

«My position is that a special vote-by-vote recount should be conducted for all presidential ballots, especially those presenting discrepancies.»

«We must uphold our responsibility for transparency,» he emphasized.

Ochoa warned that “if the CNE is unwilling to verify everything, it is not in a position to ask the public for blind trust in the results.”

Public denunciation: I proposed in the Plenary session to conduct a vote-by-vote count for the presidential level across all 19,167 polling stations due to the scandalous inconsistencies documented. As I warned, the Councilors decided by majority to only conduct the special scrutiny on 1,081… — Marlon (@MarlonOchoaHN) December 14, 2025

Allegations of Electoral Fraud

It is worth noting that both Rixi Moncada of the Freedom and Refoundation Party (Libre) and Salvador Nasralla of the Conservative Liberal Party have reported instances of «theft» and «fraud» due to multiple irregularities identified in the electoral process, demanding a thorough and accurate recount of the ballots, even a vote-by-vote assessment of all ballots.

Meanwhile, the Public Ministry of the Central American nation presented three new leaked audios last Thursday, which allegedly include a voice of CNE council member Cossette López Aguilar giving instructions about a supposed pattern of ballot manipulation and expressing concern over leaks.

In one of the most revealing audio segments, a voice references a control pattern over the electoral ballots: “One yes, one no.” It also mentions the supposed existence of «tainted» ballots and a clear worry regarding leaks: “How do they do that?” is heard on the recording.

In another segment, a voice attributed to López Aguilar outlines a strategy for after the announcement of results: “Dagoberto said we could indeed investigate and that we would file a complaint with Human Rights for espionage. Once we pass this stage and have the announcement, we will report to investigate where they are getting information and why everything is leaking.”

Electoral Process Marred by Trump Interference and Organized Crime

Additionally, the Permanent Commission of the Congress of Honduras has denounced the existence of an “ongoing electoral coup” and warned that it will not validate the election results, labeling them as “tainted by internal and external pressures.”

The legislative body, through an official statement, outlined a series of irregularities that, in its view, invalidate the process. These allegations range from external and internal pressures to technical failures and administrative reforms that may have facilitated the manipulation of ballots.

The commission condemned the interference of U.S. President Donald Trump based on posts he shared on his X account 72 hours before the elections, where he threatened and coerced Honduran citizens, undermining their free exercise of voting.

The occupant of the White House stated that he would not cooperate with Honduras if the presidential candidate from the Freedom and Refoundation party (LIBRE), Rixi Moncada, were elected, placing conditions on U.S. financial support for a victory of the oligarchy and its candidate Nasry ‘Tito’ Asfura from the Conservative National Party.

Moreover, he announced a pardon for Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who has been sentenced to 45 years in prison by U.S. authorities for drug trafficking-related charges.

The commission reaffirmed that the National Congress will not validate a “process tainted by internal pressures from criminal organizations linked to drug trafficking, gangs like MS-13, 18 and others.”