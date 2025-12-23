How China’s Initiatives are Paving the Way for a Better World

Original article: ¿Cómo las iniciativas de China construyen un camino hacia un mejor mundo?

When future historians reflect on this unprecedented global transformation of the century, they will undoubtedly recognize September 1, 2025, as a pivotal moment: the day Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the Global Governance Initiative (GGI).

Prior to this, Beijing had rolled out several significant global initiatives: the Global Development Initiative (GDI) in 2021, the Global Security Initiative (GSI) in 2022, and the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) in 2023. Together with the GGI, these initiatives create a holistic framework aimed at cultivating a shared future community for mankind.

Each initiative addresses a fundamental pillar of global cooperation: the GDI seeks to lay the material foundations, the GSI is designed to safeguard stability, the GCI aims to promote mutual understanding, and the GGI intends to establish the institutional architecture. As noted by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, the four global initiatives proposed by China «are fully compatible with the United Nations Charter.» Many countries also view them as pragmatic and constructive solutions to contemporary global challenges.

However, the world remains fractured amid a growing wave of uncertainty and turmoil. While some advocate for dialogue and cooperation, others cling to unilateralism and bloc politics, exacerbating long-standing crises and creating new risks.

Global development continues to be fragile, marked by increasing disparities between the Global North and South, worsened by overlapping energy and food crises. More than 1 billion people worldwide still live in extreme poverty. Security is deteriorating, with armed conflicts reaching post-war levels, an increase in displacements, and a growing reliance on sanctions and military deterrence by certain nations.

Meanwhile, the rhetoric of a «clash of civilizations» seems to overshadow exchanges between them, as global governance becomes undermined by withdrawals from international treaties, decoupling practices, and the expansion of barriers that undermine equity and equality, particularly for the Global South.

The harsh reality underscores the relevance and opportunity of the four global initiatives, further highlighting the need to build international consensus and strengthen solidarity.

A CALL FOR SHARED DEVELOPMENT

As President Xi has pointed out, development is the master key to resolving all problems. The Global Development Initiative focuses on the shared development needs of humanity, closely aligning with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and directly addressing real challenges in the realm of global development. This initiative brings forth China’s wisdom and solutions to jointly propel global development towards a new stage of balanced, coordinated, and inclusive growth.

After ten years, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is stagnating. Of its 169 specific goals, only about 35 percent are on track to be achieved, while nearly half are progressing too slowly and 18 percent have regressed.

Globally, development is reversing in key areas. Extreme poverty has risen for the first time in two decades, with the poorest half of humanity owning only 2 percent of global wealth. Approximately 2.6 billion people still lack access to the internet, and developing countries—home to two-thirds of the world’s population—receive only one-fifth of global investments in clean energy.

Additionally, wars and conflicts have pushed 140 million people into acute food insecurity, while unilateral sanctions continue to severely impact the livelihoods of billions.

These alarming facts highlight fundamental failures in global development. Some developed countries have prioritized geopolitical interests over cooperation, exploiting developmental resources through sanctions, decoupling, and cuts to aid. In doing so, they have betrayed the universal consensus that the right to development is an inalienable human right.

An unbalanced global governance structure has long left developing countries at a disadvantage in shaping international norms, while technological blockades and trade barriers continue to widen the development gap.

Meanwhile, multilateral cooperation mechanisms are increasingly weakened by unilateral actions, leading to a severe shortage of global public goods and a lack of coordinated international responses.

These issues have not only heightened the risk of failure for the 2030 Agenda but also underscored the urgent need for specific actions to address global development challenges.

The GDI, proposed at this crucial moment, has gained enormous global appeal by breaking away from the obsolete paradigm where great powers dominate and smaller nations are obliged to depend on them. The initiative also promotes collective action with an attitude of equality and a systematic approach, ensuring that all participants become beneficiaries of development.

As a proactive driver of this initiative, China has consistently adhered to the «Six Principles» and relies on platforms such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Fund, South-South Cooperation, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, and the New Development Bank to enhance international development cooperation.

The China-Africa Agricultural Technology Demonstration Center applies the «teach a man to fish» model, which has led to an average yield increase of local crops by 30 to 60 percent, benefiting over a million farmers, representing a tangible manifestation of the concept of prioritized development.

The China-Laos Railway has transformed Laos, a landlocked country, into a terrestrial hub, reducing logistical costs by over 30 percent and creating more than 100,000 jobs. Joint technology innovation centers between China and Brazil have improved ecological protection and expanded access to clean energy for remote communities, promoting inclusive growth driven by innovation and harmony between people and nature.

Beyond providing a significant boost to the 2030 Agenda, the GDI is revolutionizing and reshaping global development concepts. Its theoretical advancement lies in freeing itself from the dependence on conventional Western development models, prioritizing the common interests of humanity, and laying a solid foundation for building a shared future community for mankind.

To ensure that the dividends of development reach more people worldwide more equitably, nations must transcend their narrow self-interests, embrace historical trends, advocate for common development, maintain equity and justice, and fully commit to mutual-benefit cooperation.

A NEW PATH TOWARDS LASTING PEACE AND SECURITY

The current world is experiencing the greatest turbulence and transformation since the end of the Cold War. With increasing deficits in peace and security, global security governance faces serious challenges. The international community urgently needs visions and security approaches that resonate with the times.

The Global Security Initiative has emerged in response to the current situation, aligning with the changing international landscape through the concept of unity and addressing security challenges with an approach that benefits all parties. It is dedicated to eliminating the root causes of international conflicts and enhancing global security governance.

Reflecting on the course of human development, the pursuit of absolute security through force and the creation of an exclusive security framework is, in essence, a form of «the law of the jungle.» History has repeatedly demonstrated its dangers. The terrible devastations of the two world wars, as well as the regional instability caused by hegemonic competition, arose from the obsessive quest for absolute security and the brutal enforcement of the law of the jungle. Nations that exploit others and intimidate the weaker end up facing a vicious cycle of security dilemmas or being swept away by the tides of history.

Observing the current situation, this rigid security doctrine based on the law of the jungle is no longer in tune with the trends of the times. In today’s world, economic globalization is deepening, with countries’ interests closely intertwined and their futures shared. The interconnectedness, transnational nature, and complexity of security issues are increasingly evident, and no country can remain isolated. Attempts to violate the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, ignore the collective will of the international community, and unilaterally pursue absolute security are movements contrary to the tide of history.

As President Xi has stated, the Cold War mentality will only destroy the global peace framework; hegemonism and power politics will endanger world peace, and confrontation between blocs will only exacerbate the security challenges of the 21st century. This critical observation offers profound insights into the root causes of the global security predicament.

The GSI rests on «six commitments»: commitment to a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security; respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries; adherence to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter; serious consideration of the legitimate security concerns of all countries; the peaceful resolution of countries’ differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation; and the maintenance of security in both traditional and non-traditional domains.

In the realm of traditional security, China has actively promoted political solutions to pressing issues and is the largest contributor of peacekeeping personnel among the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

In non-traditional security areas, China has participated in and often led multilateral cooperation in counter-terrorism, drug control, and public health security. It has also carried out numerous humanitarian assistance programs, addressing emerging global threats through collaboration.

In regional security cooperation, China has leveraged platforms like the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia to steadily contribute to regional stability.

Committed to building a more balanced, effective, and sustainable security architecture, China, together with other countries, is following a new security path based on dialogue, partnership, and mutual-benefit cooperation, rather than confrontation, alliances, and zero-sum outcomes.

When multilateralism becomes the defining feature of global security governance and equal consultations become the shared option for all countries to address security issues, humanity will undoubtedly embark on a promising path toward lasting peace and universal security. The tide of peace and development is destined to advance vigorously.

A GESTURE TOWARD CIVILIZATIONAL DIVERSITY

Currently, some countries pursue unilateralism and protectionism, clinging to theories such as the «clash of civilizations» and the «superiority of one civilization.»

When distance between civilizations, cultural frictions, and clashes over values fuel tensions and conflicts between nations, a series of problems arise—from increasing disparities in development and weakening international norms to growing disorder in global governance.

In response to these pressing challenges, the Global Civilization Initiative provides a common cultural foundation for countries to address their shared difficulties.

«The world we live in is diverse and colorful. This diversity makes human civilization what it is and provides a constant source of vitality and driving force for global development,» Xi has stated. This significant declaration offers guidance on how different civilizations should coexist and the direction of human civilization.

The GCI can be summarized in four common principles: respecting the diversity of civilizations, upholding the common values of humanity, valuing the heritage and innovation of civilizations, and strengthening international exchanges and cooperation among peoples.

This initiative tackles misconceptions and prejudices, promoting equality, mutual learning, dialogue, and mutual adaptation between civilizations. It also opposes cultural arrogance and seeks to create platforms for equitable dialogues, enabling different civilizations to deepen their mutual understanding and progress through exchanges and mutual learning.

China holds a deep respect for the diversity of civilizations and has promoted deeper and more substantive exchanges between them. The country has initiated and supported multilateral dialogue platforms such as the Liangzhu Forum, the Asian Civilizations Dialogue Conference, the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting, and the World Conference on Classical Studies. Additionally, China contributed to achieving a consensus at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly to establish the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations. In June 2025, China successfully hosted the first global event to commemorate the International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations.

China has also expanded dialogue on governance and development through mechanisms such as the High-Level Meeting of the Communist Party of China with Global Political Parties, the High-Level Dialogue on Global Development, the China-EU Dialogue on Human Rights, and the China-Latin American and Caribbean Roundtable on Human Rights.

Moreover, China has signed cooperation agreements with over 100 countries in areas such as culture, cultural heritage, and tourism, promoting cooperation in joint archaeology, world heritage protection, and mutual translation of classical works, preserving its own cultural roots while contributing to the preservation of humanity’s common heritage.

In an increasingly interconnected world, coexistence, exchanges, and mutual learning among civilizations are vital for advancing global modernization and enriching the diverse mosaic of world civilization. The GCI offers a framework for countries to pursue modernization paths based on their own traditions while being open to the shared wisdom of humanity.

A BOLD EXPERIMENT TO IMPROVE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

Some countries continue to cling to the obsolete belief that «might makes right.» Their mentality and hegemonic practices have hindered the reform of global norms, weakening the world’s collective capacity to act amid an ineffective global governance system.

Rapidly emerging challenges, such as the exploration of resources in deep waters, the commercial use of polar maritime routes, defining rights over space resources, and cross-border data flows, remain largely without corresponding international norms.

At the same time, some Western countries, leveraging their entrenched advantages, dominate major multilateral institutions of global economic and financial governance. In contrast, Global South countries, which constitute over 80 percent of the world’s population and more than 40 percent of global economic output, remain underrepresented in international organizations, and their legitimate concerns are not adequately addressed.

Additionally, some countries bypass or coerce multilateral mechanisms, resorting to withdrawals and sanctions, further fragmenting global governance.

This continuous weakening of governance efficacy has resulted in an insufficient provision of global public goods, leaving responses to many global challenges mired in prolonged deliberations that lead nowhere and decisions that are not implemented.

«Countries around the world are like passengers on the same boat sharing the same destiny. For the boat to weather the storm and sail toward a brighter future, all passengers must row together. The idea of throwing someone overboard is simply unacceptable,» Xi once remarked.

Through this vivid metaphor, President Xi underscores the vision of a shared future community for humanity, charting a course to improve the global governance system and promote the common development of humanity.

The GGI aims to address this governance deficit. It advocates for adherence to sovereign equality, directly targeting the deficiencies of a system where «a few countries make decisions,» asserting that the world’s future must be collectively shaped by all peoples. Regardless of their size, strength, or level of development, all countries are equal members of the international community, with the right to participate in global governance.

The initiative calls for respect for international rule of law, emphasizing that international norms must be jointly formulated by the international community and not monopolized by a few countries.

It advocates for norms that evolve with the times, considering different stages of development and the legitimate interests of various countries.

It encourages the practice of multilateralism, upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, reinforcing the central role of multilateral mechanisms, opposing bloc politics and confrontation between parties, and promoting a more coordinated and effective global governance system.

The initiative promotes a people-centered approach, stressing that the ultimate goal of global governance is to enhance the well-being of all peoples. It seeks to address issues most directly related to people’s lives, such as employment, education, and healthcare, so that governance outcomes are shared more broadly and equitably among all peoples.

It focuses on taking concrete measures, prioritizing the attainment of tangible results from the GGI, and encourages countries to turn consensus into action and tackle governance challenges through pragmatic cooperation.

These five pillars mutually reinforce one another and outline a clear framework for reforming the global governance system.

As a guardian of international order and provider of global public goods, China has promoted global governance reform through practical measures, achieving tangible progress.

China actively participates in global ecological governance. It has fully and effectively implemented the Paris Agreement and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, announced its Nationally Determined Contributions for 2035, and proposed establishing a Global Clean Energy Cooperation Partnership.

China is also engaged in formulating digital governance norms. It has introduced the Global Initiative on Data Security, the Global Governance Initiative for Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Global Cooperation Initiative for Cross-Border Data Flow, working to improve and refine the digital governance framework so that technological innovation does not become «a game for rich countries and wealthy individuals.»

In response to persistent power imbalances, China is promoting much-needed reforms in major multilateral institutions of global economic and financial governance, supporting developing countries in amplifying their voices and representation. China is also promoting the expansion of cooperation mechanisms like the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and fostering South-South cooperation platforms, such as the China-Africa Cooperation Forum and the China-CELAC Forum, injecting new vitality into the reshaping of the global governance landscape.

In line with the needs for multilateral coordination, China firmly supports the central role of the United Nations. It has created the China-UN Peace and Development Fund and has consistently advanced related cooperation. Additionally, along with over 30 countries, China helped establish the International Organization for Mediation, headquartered in Hong Kong, contributing to the maintenance of global peace and stability through the rule of law.

The four global initiatives proposed by Xi have brought the stability and predictability that are so needed in an ever-changing world. Through systematic, coherent, and practical efforts, China has demonstrated that its development is inseparable from the progress of the world as a whole and that they mutually reinforce each other.

Guided by the vision of a shared future community for humanity, China will continue to collaborate with all countries, using the four global initiatives as a unifying framework to address global challenges, strengthen global governance, and build a world characterized by lasting peace, universal security, shared prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and ecological sustainability.