How to Protect Pets from Dangerous Heat Strokes During High Temperatures: Nutrition is Key

By Diego Rugeles, veterinarian, animal nutrition specialist, and technical manager at POEMA®

Summer is a season that many of us look forward to with excitement: long days, outdoor strolls, and shared moments with our pets. However, it is also one of the most demanding seasons for their bodies. High temperatures, solar radiation, and inadequate hydration can lead to a serious and often underestimated emergency: heat stroke.

Unlike humans, dogs and cats do not sweat. Their body regulates temperature primarily through panting and, to a lesser extent, through their paw pads. When ambient heat exceeds their ability to dissipate it, their body temperature can rise rapidly, and natural cooling mechanisms become insufficient.

In just minutes, hyperthermia can occur, affecting vital organs and threatening the animal’s life.

Recognizing the initial signs is crucial: excessive panting, very red gums, weakness, stumbling, vomiting, or disorientation. In advanced stages, collapse or loss of consciousness may occur. Upon noticing any of these signs, it is vital to act quickly: move the animal to a cool place, offer water, and seek veterinary care immediately.

Brachycephalic breeds, such as bulldogs, pugs, or boxers, as well as obese or older animals and cats living in closed or poorly ventilated spaces, are particularly vulnerable. Therefore, prevention is key. Avoiding walks or intense play between 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, ensuring always available clean and fresh water, providing shade, and never leaving pets in a parked car are basic measures that save lives.

However, there’s a less visible but equally crucial aspect: nutrition. Quality nutrition directly influences an organism’s ability to endure heat.

A balanced and highly digestible diet reduces metabolic load and helps maintain stable body temperature. Good source proteins, essential fatty acids, and the correct balance of minerals support a more efficient metabolism and an immune system ready for thermal stress.

Preventing heat stroke involves not just shade and water, but also adequate nutrition. A balanced diet keeps metabolism active, enhances hydration, and contributes to better thermal regulation.

For cats, which often drink less water, incorporating wet food or mixed combinations aids in increasing hydration and preventing urinary diseases, which are more common in summer. For dogs, feeding at cooler times, adjusting portions, and prioritizing high-quality protein products support digestion and reduce internal heat production.

Another crucial aspect is maintaining weight control. Excess body fat acts as thermal insulation and hinders heat dissipation. Keeping pets at their ideal weight through a balanced diet and controlled physical activity significantly improves their tolerance to high temperatures.

The wellbeing of a pet starts from their bowl. Nutrition is the starting point to strengthen their bodies and make them more resilient against extreme conditions like heat. Prevention will always be more effective than addressing an emergency.

Caring for pets in summer involves more than just providing water or avoiding the sun. It means understanding that their health is determined by a combination of factors: environment, routines, hydration, and, above all, quality nutrition. Every action counts. A schedule change for walks, an additional water bowl, or a diet tailored to the season can make a huge difference in their wellbeing.

Prevention, as in many areas of veterinary medicine, begins with the everyday. In this, guardians play a fundamental role: observing, anticipating, and providing their animals with the conditions that allow them to safely enjoy the summer. Feeding well is better care.

