Huawei HarmonyOS 6.0: In-Depth Analysis of a Comprehensive Evolution

Original article: Huawei HarmonyOS 6.0: Análisis en profundidad de una evolución integral

On October 22, 2025, Huawei officially launched its new operating system, HarmonyOS 6.0, and began rolling out the public beta test to over 90 device models. This update, which no longer carries the developer tag «NEXT,» is presented to the general public with a more mature approach, marking the official arrival of the HarmonyOS 6.0 era. HarmonyOS 6.0 is not just a simple version upgrade; it represents a comprehensive evolution focused on five dimensions: «elegance, connectivity, intelligence, security, and fluidity,» aimed at providing users with a smarter experience across all scenarios, more vibrant and better attuned to human needs.

Performance Boost: «HarmonyOS Speed» Powered by the Ark Engine

Performance is the foundation of the experience, and HarmonyOS 6.0 has achieved a qualitative leap in this regard. The revamped Ark Engine and the Ark System have deeply transformed the system architecture, seamlessly merging software, hardware, and cloud services, which has increased system fluency by 40% compared to the previous version. According to Huawei’s official data, the new system has undergone comprehensive optimization: application startup speed has increased by 11%, page load times have decreased by 21%, and content loading speeds have surged by 30%.

In actual use, users can feel the satisfying sensation of «instant startup and loading.» Whether launching a large game quickly or using split-screen mode for a video call while shopping online, the system remains stable and smooth. For instance, running large games such as Genshin Impact on the HUAWEI Mate 70 Pro, thanks to the optimizations, not only sees average startup speeds five times faster but also allows for continuous gaming sessions of up to 4 hours. Additionally, the Ark Engine has optimized battery life, increasing usage time by an average of over 35 minutes.

Smart Awakening: The «Super Assistant» Celia and the Network of Intelligent Agents

HarmonyOS 6.0 deeply integrates AI into the system’s lifeblood, creating a ubiquitous smart world. The most significant update is Celia, the intelligent assistant, praised as the «super assistant.» Celia’s capabilities have advanced; not only can she understand 16 Chinese dialects, but she also possesses the ability to comprehend and execute complex tasks in depth. Users can use the «Celia Help» feature to issue a single-sentence instruction and have Celia automatically complete a series of coherent operations in the background, such as opening an app and placing an order. The «Celia See the World» function enables real-time voice or video conversations, allowing users to «chat while they view» in scenarios like clothing recommendations or guided tours at attractions, providing immense convenience to groups such as the visually impaired.

Moreover, Huawei has launched the HMAF HarmonyOS Intelligent Agents Framework, connecting Celia with ecosystem partners. Currently, over 80 intelligent agents from various fields such as travel, finance, and medicine have been launched, forming a powerful network of collaborative intelligence. Users can rely on these professional intelligent agents at any time to accomplish more complex and specialized tasks than traditional AI assistants offer.

Dynamic Personality: The Visual Revolution Where Light and Emotion Intertwine

In visual design, HarmonyOS 6.0 has introduced multiple innovative technologies that make every screen activation filled with surprises. The new EDR Light Effect Rendering Technology creates a special effect of «luminous wisdom.» When users lightly touch the screen or activate Celia, the light effect unfolds like water waves and even pulses to the rhythm of the voice, making interactions seamless and vibrant.

Personalized expression has reached new heights. The Artistic Signature feature uses AIGC technology to intelligently analyze wallpaper styles and automatically generate a unique signature that integrates the aesthetics of calligraphy, giving the lock screen a distinctive touch. The Energetic Mood Theme incorporates emotion recognition into interactions; users can hold down an emoticon on the lock screen to change animations, and even if they «clash» with another device using the same theme, they can unlock hidden emoticons, adding a new layer of fun to social interactions. Additionally, the «Fluff Ball Theme Series» and the «Chubby Hand Interactive Theme» provide more enjoyment and companionship through AI voice interaction and simple games like rock, paper, scissors.

Security Barrier: Active Protection Under the Stellar Shield Architecture

Privacy and security are top priorities in HarmonyOS 6.0. The new «Stellar Shield Security Architecture» has been updated, transforming security protection from passive to active. In light of the growing issue of phone scams, the system has added the «AI Anti-Scam» feature. When users receive a call from an unknown number, the system can analyze the conversation content in real-time, intelligently identify seven common scam patterns, and display a warning pop-up. Even more impactful is the «Family Anti-Scam» feature: when a family member (especially seniors or children) receives a suspicious call, the system quickly alerts the user and allows them to hang up the call remotely, collectively safeguarding home security.

Regarding privacy protection, the «AI Anti-Peeping» capability has been further enhanced. Users can activate anti-peeping protection for specific applications. When the phone detects that multiple eyes are looking at the screen, it automatically hides the application content, promptly reminding the user to pay attention to their privacy. Simultaneously, the new «Encrypted Sharing» feature allows users to encrypt files such as images and videos, authorizing specific users to «view them only once,» ensuring the safety of sensitive information during sharing.

Unlimited Connectivity: The Efficiency Revolution with «Bump and Go» and Hand-Eye Coordination

Device collaboration has always been HarmonyOS’s «ace up its sleeve,» and version 6.0 has taken it to new heights. The sharing capability of «Bump and Go» has been completely overhauled, with more than 60 applications now integrated. Users can not only bump two phones to quickly share files and photos but can also bump them to join a team game. More importantly, by gently bumping the phone with a computer running HarmonyOS, rapid bidirectional transmission of documents and images can be achieved, completely breaking down barriers between devices.

Work efficiency has also significantly improved. The «Hand-Eye Coordination» feature allows for a «seamless switch» of keyboard and mouse between devices. In shared keyboard and mouse mode, users just need to press the Ctrl key, and the operational focus can «flow with the gaze,» allowing document materials to be «dragged with the gaze,» dramatically simplifying operational steps across multiple screens. Additionally, the new HarmonyOS Galaxy Interconnection Architecture has increased the connection performance between devices to 160 MB/s, while reducing energy consumption by 20%, enhancing the closeness and efficiency of multi-device collaboration.

Closer User Experience: From Recording Transcriptions to Remote Custody

In addition to the significant updates mentioned, HarmonyOS 6.0 also shines in its refinement of everyday details. The Recorder app has added features like «Real-Time Transcription» and «Intelligent Summary», which can automatically identify speakers during recordings and convert audio into text. Upon completion, it can also extract key information and pending tasks with a single click, greatly enhancing efficiency in meetings and interviews. The Gallery app not only supports «AI Automatic Video Creation» but has also added the «AI Reflection Removal» feature, making photo restoration easier. The «AI Writing Assistant» in Notes can assist users in drafting and polishing text using natural language instructions.

In terms of family care, the «Remote Custody» function has introduced the «Remote Safety Fence». Users can establish safe areas for their children or seniors (like school or regular activity ranges). Once the family member exits that area, the user’s phone receives real-time notifications, adding an intelligent line of defense for home security.

Currently, HarmonyOS 6.0 has opened recruitment for the public beta test for «Huafans» on over 90 devices, including the HUAWEI Mate 70 series, Mate 60, Pura 80, Mate X6, and the 13.2-inch MatePad Pro. Users can request the update to test the new version through «Settings > System and updates > Software update» or through the «My Huawei» app.

As of October 2025, the number of devices within the HarmonyOS ecosystem surpassed 23 million. The launch of HarmonyOS 6.0 is not just a leap in system performance and functions but also a solid step by Huawei in building the «Connected Intelligence Everywhere» ecosystem. It transforms the operating system from merely a tool into a warm intelligent entity that understands needs and can offer services proactively, truly opening a new chapter in smart living across all scenarios.

The Citizen