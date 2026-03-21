Human Rights Organizations Reject Benefits for Human Rights Violators in Chile

Original article: Organizaciones de DD.HH. rechazan beneficios a violadores de derechos humanos

This Friday, various organizations representing families of the disappeared and political executions gathered at the Ministry of Justice to deliver an open letter denouncing impunity. Following the presentation of the document, it was publicly read at the Salvador Allende monolith, where participants expressed their concern and outrage over a series of decisions and processes that they believe mark a significant regression in the areas of Memory, Truth, and Justice in Chile.

In the letter, read by Engracia Palominos, president of the Association of Families of Disappeared and Executed Political Prisoners of Iquique and Pisagua, they voiced their deep concern and indignation regarding various decisions and processes that— in their view— constitute a severe setback in the quest for Memory, Truth, and Justice in our nation.

The organizations stated that they have been demanding truth and justice for over five decades concerning crimes committed during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. They are now confronting “an agenda promoted by the traditional right and the far-right, which seeks to perpetuate impunity; we find ourselves compelled to raise our voices once again,” they declared.

The first point raised was their outright rejection of a project aimed at commutating sentences under the pretense of “advanced age” or “chronic illnesses.” For these groups, this initiative represents a judicial strategy of impunity designed to downplay the horror and relativize State terrorism.

“It is an abomination that ailments associated with old age become a justification for genocides and torturers to evade justice. The criminals benefiting from this do not show any remorse nor provide information regarding the whereabouts of our relatives,” they asserted.

Additionally, they highlighted that the Rome Statute and the jurisprudence of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights are unequivocal in stating that excessive prison benefits granted to human rights violators are unacceptable, as they strip convictions of their meaning and effectively serve to deny justice.

The second point raised was the demand for the reinstatement of the Third National Human Rights Plan. For the organizations, the removal of this framework is a warning signal, as its weakening or abandonment would imply a grave democratic regression and an affront to victims of human rights violations.

“State policies on human rights must transcend successive governments. We demand that the 175 commitments made be fully respected,” they added.

The final point presented was the urgency surrounding the National Search Plan, where they declared that following the approval of the project in the Chamber of Deputies, it has become a permanent and mandatory public policy. For these organizations, the search for their relatives is an ethical duty that should not be subject to political whims or institutional indifference.

“For us, ‘Never Again’ is not just a slogan: it represents an ethical and legal standard that democracy cannot relativize. A state that weakens the effective enforcement of sentences incurs significant democratic regression and betrays its commitment to truth. We demand from the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights a permanent dialogue channel with the victims of State terrorism and strict adherence to the international human rights treaties ratified by Chile,” they concluded.

At the end of the reading, Alicia Lira, president of the Association of Families of Executed Political Prisoners, stated that the signals sent by President Kast during his campaign and the facts denounced in the public declaration are “even worse.”

Moreover, Lira stated that firstly, this government appointed as Minister of Justice and Human Rights a representative of dictator Augusto Pinochet, asserting that this initial appointment was not an isolated incident but part of a political orientation that, in the organizations’ view, raises alarms regarding the future government’s real commitment to truth, justice, and reparations.

Finally, she emphasized that the mobilization and public presence of the organizations become crucial in light of what they perceive as threatening signals for the advancements made in human rights.

Below are the signing organizations:

Association of Families of the Disappeared from La Serena

Association of Families of the Disappeared from Chillán

Association of Families of the Disappeared from Concepción

Association of Families of the Disappeared from Los Ángeles

Association of Families of the Disappeared from Linares

Association of Families of the Disappeared from Mulchén

Association of Families of the Disappeared from Liquiñe

Association of Families of the Disappeared from Parral

Association of Families of the Disappeared and Executed Political Prisoners, Laja San Rosendo.

Association of Families of the Disappeared and Executed Political Prisoners from Valdivia.

Association of Families of the Disappeared and Executed Political Prisoners from Paine

Association of Families of the Disappeared and Executed Political Prisoners from Talca

Association of Families of the Disappeared and Executed Political Prisoners from La Araucanía.

Association of Families of Executed Political Prisoners and Disappeared from Iquique and Pisagua

Association of Families of Executed Political Prisoners and Disappeared from Valparaíso

Association of Families of the Disappeared and Executed Political Prisoners from Osorno

Human Rights Association of Coyhaique

Association of Families of Executed Political Prisoners and Disappeared from Antofagasta

Association of Families of the Disappeared (AFDD)

Association of Families of Executed Political Prisoners (AFEP)