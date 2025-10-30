Human Rights Watch Challenges Trump’s Military Actions in the Caribbean, Calling Them «Clearly Illegal» Under International Law

Original article: «Claramente ilegales según el derecho internacional»: Human Rights Watch cuestiona ataques de Trump en El Caribe y denuncia una «guerra inventada»

The international organization Human Rights Watch has raised concerns over the military strikes conducted by the U.S. against alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean, warning that these actions are «clearly illegal» under international human rights law.

«The U.S. military has attacked at least 15 boats in a fabricated ‘war’ against presumed drug traffickers. These attacks are clearly illegal according to international human rights law,» stated the NGO, reminding that «all governments are obliged to respect international law.»

«In this context, killing individuals without due process is not permissible, regardless of the charges against them. Suspects must be arrested and tried, not executed summarily,» HRW added.

The organization also urged the U.S. Congress to send a «clear message to Trump: this is not a real war. The debate should focus on law, not military tactics. Lawmakers should hold hearings to halt the military’s involvement in these illegal operations,» they emphasized.

«If there were a real war, a different set of rules would apply: international humanitarian law. Therefore, the administration insists on describing alleged drug traffickers as participants in an imaginary armed conflict. However, that does not make it legal,» remarked Sarah Yager, Washington Director for Human Rights Watch.

