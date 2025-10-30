Human Rights Watch Challenges Trump’s Military Actions in the Caribbean, Calling Them «Clearly Illegal» Under International Law

Human Rights Watch has raised serious concerns regarding U.S. military attacks on alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean, deeming these actions as "clearly illegal" under international law.

Human Rights Watch Challenges Trump’s Military Actions in the Caribbean, Calling Them «Clearly Illegal» Under International Law
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: «Claramente ilegales según el derecho internacional»: Human Rights Watch cuestiona ataques de Trump en El Caribe y denuncia una «guerra inventada»

The international organization Human Rights Watch has raised concerns over the military strikes conducted by the U.S. against alleged drug trafficking vessels in the Caribbean, warning that these actions are «clearly illegal» under international human rights law.

«The U.S. military has attacked at least 15 boats in a fabricated ‘war’ against presumed drug traffickers. These attacks are clearly illegal according to international human rights law,» stated the NGO, reminding that «all governments are obliged to respect international law.»

«In this context, killing individuals without due process is not permissible, regardless of the charges against them. Suspects must be arrested and tried, not executed summarily,» HRW added.

The organization also urged the U.S. Congress to send a «clear message to Trump: this is not a real war. The debate should focus on law, not military tactics. Lawmakers should hold hearings to halt the military’s involvement in these illegal operations,» they emphasized.

«If there were a real war, a different set of rules would apply: international humanitarian law. Therefore, the administration insists on describing alleged drug traffickers as participants in an imaginary armed conflict. However, that does not make it legal,» remarked Sarah Yager, Washington Director for Human Rights Watch.

Continue reading about this topic:

UN Experts Condemn U.S. Coercive Intervention in Venezuela and Warn of Serious Extrajudicial Executions in the Caribbean

Petro aligns with Boric and calls for a transparent review of elections in Venezuela

Petro Claims Last U.S. Attacked Vessel in the Caribbean Was Colombian, Warning of a «New War Scenario»

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

UN Experts Condemn US's Coercive Intervention in Venezuela and Warn of Escalating Extrajudicial Executions in the Caribbean

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

China Condemns U.S. Over Interception of Venezuelan Fishing Vessel: "Unilateral Overreach" and Violation of International Law

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Trump-Ordered US Military Strike Kills Three in International Waters Amid Drug Trafficking Claims

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

International Accusations Against Noboa: AI, IACHR, and UN Highlight Systematic Human Rights Violations in Ecuador

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

Venezuelan Human Rights Activist Critiques Nobel Peace Prize Award to Machado for Advocating Military Intervention

Hace 6 horas
The Citizen

Trump Secretly Authorizes Lethal CIA Operations in Venezuela, Provoking Accusation of International Law Violation

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Ecuador Nationwide Strike: Human Rights Groups Report Indiscriminate Military Crackdown in Imbabura

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Accuses U.S. of "Assassination" and Sovereignty Violation After Bombing of Colombian Fisherman in Caribbean

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Criticism of 'Border Shield' Plan for Violating Migrant Human Rights

Hace 1 día

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano