According to the report, corruption in Hungary, governed by far-right Viktor Orbán—seen in the photo with Kast—is "systemic in nature and deeply ingrained at the institutional level," adding that the situation "can only be tackled through the restoration of the rule of law," which is deemed "unimaginable" under the current leadership, a key figure for the elected president of Chile.

Hungary, which recently hosted Chile’s elected president José Antonio Kast for «lessons learned,» has maintained its position as the most corrupt country in the European Union for the fourth straight year, as outlined in Transparency International’s (TI) annual report for 2025.

The report indicates that corruption in Hungary, under the leadership of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (who is seen in the photo with Kast and his wife), is «systemic in nature and deeply ingrained at the institutional level.»

Transparency International asserts that a primary factor contributing to this situation is Orbán’s obstruction of anti-corruption reforms, making him an influential figure for Kast.

During a press conference covered by various international media outlets, József Péter Martin, director of TI’s Hungarian office, expressed that «the level of systematic corruption that has developed in Hungary is unique in the European Union.»

Martin emphasized that the Orbán government, in power since 2010, has «failed to implement the agreed reforms with the European Union to fight corruption,» noting that this is one of the reasons why the European Commission has blocked approximately 20 billion euros in various funds destined for Hungary.

Additionally, Martin stated that systematic corruption in Hungary «can only be addressed through the restoration of the rule of law,» which he described as «unimaginable» within the current system led by Viktor Orbán.

