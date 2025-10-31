Inauguration of the Youth Parapan American Games Chile 2025 Takes Place Today

Original article: Parapanamericano Juvenil Chile 2025 vive hoy su acto inaugural

Santiago, October 31, 2025 – A vibrant celebration of color, music, and sports will take over the southern esplanade of the National Stadium Park tonight, marking the official start of the Youth Parapan American Games Chile 2025. The event, commencing at 8:00 PM, will bring together over 1,100 young athletes from 27 countries in a ceremony that promotes inclusion and high performance.

The opening ceremony will feature live music, freestyle performances, dance, and a variety of staged moments designed to highlight the talent and determination of the competitors, who will participate in 14 disciplines across 13 adaptive sports.

Notable attendees include the Vice President of the Republic, Álvaro Elizalde, with speeches delivered by the Minister of Sports, Jaime Pizarro, and the President of the Americas Paralympic Committee (AmPC), Colombian Julio César Ávila.

Pizarro emphasized the social value of the event: “These Games are a demonstration that sports serve as a powerful inclusion tool, allowing us not only to enjoy high performance, competitions, and medals but also to understand that cities must be for everyone, without exclusions.”

Highlighting Facts About Paralympic Sports

Sport Classification : In paralympic sports, athletes compete in categories based on their type and degree of disability. This system, known as sport classification, ensures fair competition.

: In paralympic sports, athletes compete in categories based on their type and degree of disability. This system, known as sport classification, ensures fair competition. Historical Origin : The Paralympic Games originated in 1948, when neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttmann organized a competition for World War II veterans with spinal injuries at Stoke Mandeville Hospital (United Kingdom).

: The Paralympic Games originated in 1948, when neurologist Sir Ludwig Guttmann organized a competition for World War II veterans with spinal injuries at Stoke Mandeville Hospital (United Kingdom). Chile, a Host of Inclusion : This marks the first time Chile hosts the Youth Parapan American Games, reinforcing its commitment to adaptive sports and the international projection of its athletes.

: This marks the first time Chile hosts the Youth Parapan American Games, reinforcing its commitment to adaptive sports and the international projection of its athletes. Technology and Adaptation : Disciplines such as goalball (for visually impaired individuals) and wheelchair rugby were specifically created for paralympic athletes, showcasing how sports can be reinvented to be accessible.

: Disciplines such as goalball (for visually impaired individuals) and wheelchair rugby were specifically created for paralympic athletes, showcasing how sports can be reinvented to be accessible. Constant Growth: Since Sydney 2000, the Paralympic Games have been held at the same venues and facilities as the Olympics, recognizing their organizational and competitive standards.

This event is not just a sports competition; it sends a message to the world: talent knows no limits, and true competition begins when everyone has the opportunity to participate.

El Ciudadano