Original article: Anuncian cierre indefinido del sector Lago Chungará en el Parque Nacional Lauca tras accidente que derramó miles de litros de aceite

Indefinite Closure of Chungará Sector in Lauca National Park Announced After Massive Oil Spill

The National Forestry Corporation of Arica and Parinacota has announced the indefinite closure of the Chungará sector in Lauca National Park due to an environmental emergency caused by the overturning of a Bolivian truck carrying 25,000 liters of bulk soybean oil, which primarily impacted the high Andean wetland, a critical part of the Chungará Lake ecosystem.

Lino Antezana Navarro, the regional director of Conaf, reported that mitigation measures were implemented «immediately, through coordination between Senapred, Carabineros, the Agricultural and Livestock Service (SAG), and Sernapesca, who, along with Conaf, are working on-site.»

«The Agricultural and Livestock Service will focus on rescuing birds affected by the oil spill, while Sernapesca will conduct water analyses and assess the contamination effects on the lentic ecosystems present at Lake Chungará,» the official explained.

«For our part, Conaf will handle the extraction of soybean oil from the water bodies of the wetland, where the majority of the spill is concentrated, with the help of park rangers and crew members from the PZD2 and PZD3 projects of the Development Zone Plan,» the regional authority added.

According to initial reports, local wildlife, including amphibians and birds, has been immediately affected, alongside fish and microorganisms.

Furthermore, the bulk soybean oil spill has impacted the pajonal (Festuca orthophylla) and various species of grasses. Among shrub species, the tola (Baccharis santelicis) and suputula (Parastrephia lepidophylla) were affected, as well as xerophytic formations such as yaretas (Azorella compacta), which are classified as vulnerable conservation status.

Regarding wetland-dependent aquatic bird species characteristic of high-altitude wetlands, the giant coot, the duck jergón, and the puna have been harmed by the oil, which hindered their normal movement.

What Happened?

A Bolivian truck transporting 25,000 liters of bulk soybean oil, en route to Arica, overturned after 6:00 PM at km 179, in front of the Conaf guard station in the Chungará sector.

The cargo truck spilled its contents on the pavement, with a majority flowing into the wetland area, while a small portion reached Lake Chungará, where vegetation and algae acted as a barrier to contain the spread of the contaminant.

Conaf stated that although other areas of Lauca National Park will remain open to both domestic and foreign tourists, «we urge tour operators and the general community not to approach the Chungará sector to avoid disrupting emergency control efforts that will begin this Thursday.»

We will continue to provide updates (news developing).