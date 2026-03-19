International Left Faces 21st Century Challenges: From Theory to Unified Action

Original article: La izquierda internacional ante el desafío del Siglo 21: De la teoría a la unidad de acción

By Lois Pérez Leira

The international left is currently confronted with an existential dilemma that cannot be postponed: to remain trapped by the ideological fractures of the past century or to articulate a robust response to the current phase of imperialism.

As Western powers, led by Washington, refine their hybrid warfare mechanisms, sanctions, and economic strangulation, popular forces cannot afford the luxury of sectarianism. The theoretical arsenal we have accumulated is vast and forms our primary foundation, but it must never become our prison.

The depth of Marx and Engels, the boldness of Lenin, Stalin’s resilience, Trotsky’s vision of permanent revolution, Gramsci’s concept of hegemony, Mao’s people’s war, Tito’s self-managed socialism, and the heroic contributions of figures like Allende, Castro, and Che Guevara collectively represent a body of ideas that should help build bridges, not walls.

It is imperative to add to this constellation the synthesis of José Carlos Mariátegui, who warned us that socialism cannot be a «replica or copy,» but rather a «heroic creation» rooted in the material reality of each people.

This premise today allows for the unification of European traditions with sovereignty movements worldwide. Hugo Chávez understood this historical necessity by proposing 21st Century Socialism as a living, continually evolving process—a banner that is now being powerfully revived by Russian socialism through the SOVINTERN.

The central thesis is clear: the main contradiction of our era remains the struggle between imperialism and popular sovereignty. Under this umbrella, various Marxist currents and national liberation movements must align their tactics to achieve true power.

The upcoming SOVINTERN congress, scheduled for April 25-27 in Moscow, represents a historic opportunity to overcome prejudices and futile ideological conflicts. It provides an ideal space for the left to rethink its global strategy, recognizing that the weakening of the Anglo-Saxon axis opens windows of opportunity demanding coordinated action.

This is not about imposing uniformity of thought but ensuring that all revolutionary strands strike simultaneously against U.S. imperialism.

The 21st century will judge us not by our theoretical purity but by our ability to halt the machinery of war and misery. Rethinking the left today means equipping our principles with real effectiveness, transforming the ideals of our predecessors into a tangible political victory for the world’s peoples.

Lois Pérez Leira