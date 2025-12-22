Iran and Venezuela Strengthen Alliance Against US Actions: Cooperation to Combat Caribbean Piracy

Original article: Irán cierra filas con Venezuela ante EE.UU.: apoyo y cooperación frente a la piratería en el Caribe

The governments of Iran and Venezuela have reinforced their strategic alliance, jointly condemning U.S. President Donald Trump’s actions in the Caribbean as «piracy» and «international terrorism.» In a recent phone conversation, the foreign ministers of both nations reaffirmed their commitment to cooperate across various domains to counter Washington’s aggressions.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil provided detailed insights into his discussion with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abás Araqchi, highlighting that the talks focused on reviewing the status of bilateral relations framed within a strategic cooperation agreement. They also addressed the threats, acts of piracy, and looting of Venezuelan oil-laden vessels orchestrated by the occupant of the White House.

Iran’s Solidarity with Venezuela and Offer of Comprehensive Cooperation

Iran’s position, articulated by Araqchi, was described by Gil as full support for the Caribbean nation.

“Venezuela has received an unequivocal demonstration of solidarity from the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, along with its offer of cooperation in all areas to confront the piracy and international terrorism that the United States seeks to impose through military force, violating the United Nations Charter and international law,” the Venezuelan foreign minister stated on his Telegram account.

It is important to note that on December 17, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemned Trump’s statements and threats regarding maritime blockades and legal oil exports towards Venezuela.

“These actions are clear manifestations of a policy based on the use of force and systematic harassment, which represent a blatant violation of recognized principles and norms of international law and the United Nations Charter, including freedom of navigation, maritime safety, and free international trade,” Tehran stated in a communiqué.

The Persian nation emphasized that no power has the right to interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs, which, according to the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter, «enjoys the inherent right to self-defense against any external threat or aggression.»

In this context, Iran warned that Washington’s persistent belligerent unilateralism against independent countries, if not met with responsible reactions from the international community and the United Nations, will lead to a «dangerous precedent.»

Escalation: Naval Blockade and Seizure of Oil Tankers

The backdrop for the call between Ministers Gil and Abás is the escalation of U.S. measures in Venezuelan waters. Last week, Donald Trump announced that he had ordered “a total and complete blockade of all sanctioned tankers entering and leaving Venezuela.”

This executive order was not a mere statement. It occurred following an unusual military action: on December 10, U.S. forces seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast. This act, labeled by Venezuela as theft of its energy resources, adds to a growing and visible military presence of the U.S. in the Caribbean region in recent months.

The administration of the Republican magnate justifies its deployment in the Caribbean as part of a broad “anti-narcotics” offensive that has left at least 104 people dead, accusing, without presenting evidence, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s government of being linked to a drug trafficking network.

However, Caracas has accused the far-right leader of attempting to drain revenue from the Venezuelan state and steal the country’s natural resources, particularly oil.

Last Saturday, the Venezuelan government denounced the “theft and kidnapping” by the United States of “a new private vessel” transporting oil from the Latin American nation, the second tanker confiscated in less than two weeks by the North American country in the Caribbean Sea.

In a statement, the executive deemed the incident an act of “piracy” and also denounced the “forced disappearance” of the crew.

The South American country warned that “these acts will not go unpunished” and will take “all corresponding actions, including reporting to the Security Council of the United Nations, other multilateral organizations, and governments around the world.”

“The colonial model that the U.S. government seeks to impose with these types of practices will fail and be defeated,” it said.

Caracas added that international law “will prevail and those responsible for these serious acts will answer for their criminal actions before justice and history.”