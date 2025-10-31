Israel Halts Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners Citing State Security Concerns

Original article: Israel suspende visitas de la Cruz Roja Internacional a prisioneros palestinos en su poder

Due to «threats to state security,» Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the suspension of Red Cross visits to Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli military, reportedly numbering over 6,000 according to various NGOs.

This decision has been condemned by human rights organizations as an attempt to conceal abuses occurring in Israeli prisons.

According to an official statement from Israel, the suspension pertains specifically to a confidential list of detainees deemed to «threaten state security,» based on recommendations from the internal security service, Shin Bet.

However, several humanitarian organizations, including the Israeli NGO B’Tselem, have reported a significant deterioration in the prison conditions for Palestinian detainees, who have endured recurrent mistreatment, prolonged isolation, and deprivation of sleep and food.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) condemned the ban, noting that it coincides with preliminary approval in the Knesset (the Israeli legislature) of laws that would allow for the execution of Palestinian prisoners and the establishment of special courts lacking proper judicial safeguards.

El Ciudadano