Israel Halts Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners Citing State Security Concerns

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) condemned the ban, noting that it coincides with the preliminary approval in the Knesset of laws that would permit the execution of Palestinian prisoners and establish special courts lacking due judicial safeguards.

Israel Halts Red Cross Visits to Palestinian Prisoners Citing State Security Concerns
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Israel suspende visitas de la Cruz Roja Internacional a prisioneros palestinos en su poder

Due to «threats to state security,» Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced the suspension of Red Cross visits to Palestinian prisoners held by the Israeli military, reportedly numbering over 6,000 according to various NGOs.

This decision has been condemned by human rights organizations as an attempt to conceal abuses occurring in Israeli prisons.

According to an official statement from Israel, the suspension pertains specifically to a confidential list of detainees deemed to «threaten state security,» based on recommendations from the internal security service, Shin Bet.

However, several humanitarian organizations, including the Israeli NGO B’Tselem, have reported a significant deterioration in the prison conditions for Palestinian detainees, who have endured recurrent mistreatment, prolonged isolation, and deprivation of sleep and food.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) condemned the ban, noting that it coincides with preliminary approval in the Knesset (the Israeli legislature) of laws that would allow for the execution of Palestinian prisoners and the establishment of special courts lacking proper judicial safeguards.

Continue reading:

Netanyahu

Netanyahu Breaks Ceasefire: Orders “Intensive and Immediate” Attacks as Rafah is Bombarded Again

Israeli Genocide in Gaza (1)

Gaza: Two Years of Israeli Genocide Resulting in 76,600 Victims, Hunger, and Blockade as Weapons

Boric

Boric at FAO Accuses Netanyahu of Using Hunger as a Weapon in Gaza

El Ciudadano

Relacionados

The Citizen

Netanyahu Breaks Ceasefire: Orders "Intensive and Immediate Attacks" as Rafah Comes Under Fire

Hace 2 días
The Citizen

Hamas Agrees to Trumps Gaza Plan for Cease-Fire, Full Israeli Withdrawal and HostagePrisoner Exchange

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Israel Approves Gaza Cease-Fire and Prisoner Swap, Paving Way for Hostage Releases

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Hamas Frees All 20 Surviving Hostages in Gaza as President Donald Trump Arrives in Israel

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Hundreds of Thousands Worldwide Protest Israel After Interception of Gaza Aid Flotilla: 'Solidarity with Palestine Is Not a Crime'

Hace 4 semanas
The Citizen

Israel and Hamas Sign First Phase of U.S.-Brokered Gaza Ceasefire Deal; Israeli Army to Withdraw from the Strip

Hace 3 semanas
The Citizen

Report Reveals 97 Palestinians Killed by Israel in Gaza Post Ceasefire Amidst War Crimes Allegations

Hace 1 semana
The Citizen

24 Hours After the "Peace Deal," Trump Sidesteps Palestinian Statehood: "We'll See"

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

Three Days Into Ceasefire, Israel Resumes Strikes in Gaza; 7 Reported Dead

Hace 2 semanas

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano