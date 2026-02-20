Israel Strikes Palestinian Refugees in Lebanon Again, Claiming Military Targets

Original article: Israel volvió a bombardear a refugiados palestinos en el Líbano

At least eight individuals have been reported dead following a recent attack by the Israeli military targeting Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Local news outlets report that the first strike, carried out with at least three missiles, targeted the Ain el Helweh camp, resulting in two fatalities. The Israeli military command confirmed the attack, asserting—without providing any evidence—that it was aimed at a «command center» of the Hamas movement.

However, international correspondents on the ground indicated that the targeted location was a recently rented building being used as a kitchen for distributing food aid to the refugees.

A second attack followed, this time in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, leaving an initial toll of six dead and more than 25 wounded, according to Lebanon’s state news agency. The Israeli military stated in a release that this operation had hit a command center of Hezbollah, yet again, no proof was presented.

Ceasefire Violations

In recent months, Israel has conducted dozens of airstrikes within Lebanese territory, despite a ceasefire agreement reached in November 2024.

Israel claims that its military actions are directed against Hezbollah activities and, therefore, do not violate the agreement. However, both the Lebanese government and the Shiite militia reject this narrative, as does the United Nations.

It is important to remember that the ceasefire agreement—reached after months of conflict—stipulated that both Israel and Hezbollah were to withdraw their forces from southern Lebanon, a condition not fulfilled by the Israeli military, which maintained five positions in Lebanese territory and conducted multiple attacks.

