Israel-U.S. Chemical Warfare Against Iranian Civilians: Toxic Rain Warning Issued Following Oil Depot Bombings

Original article: Guerra química de Israel-EE.UU. contra población civil de Irán: Alertan de lluvia tóxica tras bombardeos a depósitos petroleros

Toxic Rain Warning Issued Following Oil Depot Bombings in Iran

The «black rain» and dangerous contamination linked to attacks on oil depots, alongside mass displacements and the ongoing disruption of humanitarian supply chains, are severely impacting life in the Middle East and beyond, humanitarian teams from the UN warned on Tuesday after ten days of conflict in the region.

From Geneva, UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani expressed concern over the health and environmental impacts of the attacks by Israel and the United States on oil facilities in Tehran, where toxic pollutants are spreading into the air.

She emphasized that these impacts raise serious doubts about compliance with obligations of proportionality and precaution under international humanitarian law, noting that the targeted sites «do not appear to be used exclusively for military purposes«.

Christian Lindmeier, spokesperson for the WHO, cautioned that the «black rain» and «acid rain» falling in Tehran following the assaults «pose a real danger to the Iranian population».

«We are in contact with hospitals and authorities, and Iranian officials have issued warnings advising the public to stay indoors, particularly in light of the attacks on oil depots,» he explained. The UN agency is also monitoring health risks arising from the «mass release» of toxic hydrocarbons, sulfur oxides, and nitrogen compounds into the atmosphere.

Lindmeier added that reports of new Iranian attacks on oil infrastructure in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia raise concerns about a «wider regional exposure to contamination,» highlighting the long-term health effects of these pollutants, which can impact respiratory health and contaminate water supplies.

Lebanon: Trauma and Repeated Displacements

In Lebanon, over 100,000 people have been displaced in the last 24 hours due to Israeli attacks and evacuation orders, raising the total number of those affected by the conflict to nearly 700,000.

Karolina Lindholm Billing, the UNHCR representative in the country, noted that the pace of displacement is faster than during the conflict with Israel in 2024. «We see cars lined up on the streets with people sleeping inside,» she described. «Most fled in a hurry, taking almost nothing with them. They are seeking safety in Beirut, the Mount Lebanon region, northern Lebanon, and parts of the Bekaa Valley.»

Lindholm Billing recounted her visit to a shelter in Beirut on Monday, where she met a ninety-year-old woman who lost 11 family members in 2024. «Now she is displaced again, housed in the same school that became a shelter in 2024 and once more in 2026. Stories like hers illustrate the fear, uncertainty, and repeated trauma faced by hundreds of thousands of people right now,» she stated.

The Dire Situation of Afghans

In other regional repercussions, UNHCR reported that a significant number of individuals are returning to Afghanistan from Iran. According to the agency, 110,000 Afghans have returned since the beginning of the year, with around 1,700 making the journey each day since the onset of the war in the Middle East.

Despite the insecurity and deteriorating economic outlook pushing Afghans to leave Iran, returning to their country presents an even more precarious and uncertain situation.

From Islam Qala in Afghanistan’s Herat province, bordering Iran, UNICEF representative Tajudeen Oyewale reported an increase in returns and warned that the number of children assessed and treated for malnutrition has doubled in the past week.

Impact on the Strait of Hormuz

Supply chain disruptions due to the war are already delaying essential aid. «The geopolitical tension is disturbing supply routes,” Oyewale explained. «This means that supplies we need to care for children and their mothers amid this emergency will arrive late. A malnourished child will not receive the necessary nutritional supplement immediately but rather with delays and at a higher cost.»

Jean-Martin Bauer, director of the Food and Nutrition Analysis Service at the World Food Programme (WFP), warned about the impacts of the conflict on the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb strait off the Horn of Africa’s coast. «Two key points of the global supply chain are affected by restrictions and risks, and shipping lines are diverting their services,” he stated.

War Risk Insurance Premiums

Bauer explained that the need for war risk insurance for shipments implies an additional cost of between $2,000 and $4,000 per container in risk zones. «We are also seeing the need to take longer routes, circumventing the Cape of Good Hope to reach some of our key geographies,» he added.

He cited the WFP’s largest operation in Sudan, where food procured in India was transported via Salalah (Oman) and Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) to the port of Sudan. «Today, shipments must take a much longer route, going through Tangier, which adds about 25 days to transportation time,» he detailed. «That amounts to an additional journey of 9,000 kilometers, akin to crossing the United States coast to coast and back again.»

With information from the United Nations.