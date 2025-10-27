«It’s Easy to Criticize from the Outside»: Jara Triumphs Over Kaiser in Latest Presidential Debate

Center-left candidate Jeannette Jara responded to Kaiser, who questioned the support she could have if elected President.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: «Desde afuera es fácil criticar»: Jara le gana round a Johannes Kaiser en nuevo debate presidencial

Last Sunday, a new debate took place featuring the eight candidates vying for the presidency in the upcoming 2025 elections, bringing us closer to identifying who will advance to the second round.

In this debate, center-left candidate Jeannette Jara seized the opportunity to present several key proposals, including a universal basic income of $750,000.

Although Jara asserted that Chile «needs to grow,» she emphasized that this growth should provide greater security for families: «No one in Chile should have to choose which bill to pay at the end of the month and live in fear of getting sick because they can’t afford it. That’s why I propose a universal basic income of $750,000 for Chileans,» she stated.

During the debate, Jara also clashed with Johannes Kaiser, the far-right candidate who has been increasingly aligning himself with José Antonio Kast and solidifying his position in that sector.

At one point, Kaiser challenged Jara, questioning whom she would rely on for support if she were to assume power, asking, «Who will you work with to manage the government?»

The center-left candidate acknowledged that it would be a «difficult» task but responded, «It’s easy to criticize from the outside.»

«My future government will include new people for a fresh perspective, along with those who have significant experience, as there are public needs that cannot be ignored,» she concluded.

