Original article: “Triste que los pueblos elijan su Pinochet”: Petro acusa avance del fascismo en Chile y dice que jamás dará la mano “a un nazi”

«It’s Sad That People Choose Their Pinochet»: Petro Claims Fascism is Rising in Chile After Election of José Antonio Kast

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the rise of fascism in Chile following the runoff election where Republican Party candidate José Antonio Kast emerged victorious.

After the official results were announced, the Colombian leader expressed his dissatisfaction on social media, mentioning that a tweet warning about an ideological shift in Latin America had been blocked, though he did not specify whether it was due to a decision by the platform or a technical failure.

“From the south and from the north come the winds of death,” wrote the progressive leader, pointing to the fact that far-right Argentine President Javier Milei shared a map displaying countries governed by right and left.

Por el sur y por el norte vienen los vientos de la muerte. Atenti Grancolombianos, vienen por nosotros y debemos resistir con la espada de Bolívar en alto y paso de vencedores. Me han bloqueado mi trino sobre la derrota progresista en Chile, espero se recupere. https://t.co/iRWu5fmZjI — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 15, 2025

In response to the election results, Petro called for internal political mobilization, especially among those who uphold the Bolivarian ideals.

“Atenti, grancolombianos, they are coming for us, and we must resist with the sword of Bolívar held high and in a victorious stride,” he stated.

«I Will Never Shake Hands With a Nazi or a Son of a Nazi»

Continuing his comments on Kast’s election as Chile’s president for the 2026-2030 term, Petro responded to a post by Hassan Nassar, a member of the Democratic Center Party, who remarked that the pendulum has returned to its place following the elections in Chile.

“The pendulum doesn’t return to its place because the Chilean people have always been progressive; from the depths of the oceanic south, the arrows of Arauco stopped the Spaniards,” Petro asserted.

He further expressed his rejection of the rise of fascism in Latin America with Kast’s ascension, highlighting Kast’s Nazi ancestry, his Pinochetist affinity, and his ultraconservative positions.

“Fascism is on the rise; I will never shake hands with a Nazi or a son of a Nazi; they are death incarnate,” he affirmed, expressing regret that the Chilean people elected the Republican leader, whom he compared to dictator Augusto Pinochet.

“It’s sad that Pinochet had to impose himself by force, but it’s even sadder now that people choose their Pinochet: elected or not, they are children of Hitler, and Hitler kills nations. It’s the demon against life, and every Latin American knows how to resist,” he stated.

“Take care of Pablo Neruda’s grave, I mentioned in the censored tweet. Near his grave and in his house, I was happy, and I saw the starry skies and the distant stars shimmer blue, but I was not abandoned at all,” he concluded.

El péndulo no vuelve a su lugar porque siempre el pueblo chileno fue progresista; desde lo más profundo del sur oceánico, las flechas de Arauco frenaron a los españoles. Ya me censuraron el trino que escribí, pero dije allí y lo repito, volvieron a matar al presidente. El… https://t.co/hKaSVLgnG9 — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 15, 2025

Kast, 59, founder of the Republican Party and a staunch opponent of left-wing governments, will become the first openly Pinochetist leader to reach La Moneda in a democratic election. He will receive the presidential sash on March 11 from current president Gabriel Boric.

Following the runoff results, the political landscape in South America is undergoing a reorganization. Currently, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile comprise the bloc of countries governed by right-wing forces.

In contrast, Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela make up the group of leftist governments.