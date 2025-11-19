Original article: Jeannette Jara anuncia devolución del IVA a los medicamentos y otras medidas de excandidatos como Franco Parisi y Evelyn Matthei

Jeannette Jara Announces VAT Refund on Medicines and Other Key Initiatives from Former Candidates

On Wednesday, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara, alongside mayors, councilors, and local leaders, unveiled the «Sumando Cambia Chile» plan in Cerro Navia. This initiative comprises a suite of proposals aimed at directly enhancing the quality of life for Chileans.

The plan includes ideas sourced from the campaigns of former candidates such as Franco Parisi, Evelyn Matthei, Marco Enríquez-Ominami, and Harold Mayne-Nicholls. Key proposals include the VAT refund on medicines, an oncology plan, zero down payment for housing, sports initiatives, and a cap on salaries for political appointees in government, restricted to a maximum of 5 million pesos gross per month.

Jara stated, «We have taken Franco Parisi’s proposal for the VAT refund on medicines. I know that some right-wing individuals dislike this proposal (…) and that they have been involved in defending colluding pharmacies. Remember when people couldn’t afford their medications because pharmacies colluded to raise prices? One of the main advisors of the presidential candidate José Kast is among them,» Jara emphasized.

She further remarked, «Today, falling ill is not just a vital health issue; it often hits families hard financially, pushing them into poverty. We must do everything we can to prevent this. Health is a right.»

Regarding the salary reduction for public officials, Jara asserted, «No one working in my government, whether as a political advisor or in a political role, will earn more than 5 million pesos gross. If anyone thinks that their exceptionalism justifies a higher salary, they should seek employment elsewhere.»

Cerro Navia Mayor Mauro Tamayo praised the candidate’s program, stating, «This initiative is a project for the country that addresses the vast majority of Chileans who aspire to live better, to make ends meet, but safely and peacefully, without the fear of not knowing if they can return home (…) We are excited about this meeting with Jeannette Jara, our next President.»

Main Proposals

– VAT Refund on Medicines

The proposal includes implementing a VAT refund for medicines as a public policy to reduce access barriers to health, with monitoring and price regulation led by Sernac and ISP to ensure that benefits are not absorbed by intermediaries.

The refund will be applied monthly for medicines purchased with a prescription and through digital payment systems, capped at $25,000 per person, which will be facilitated through electronic vouchers and a catalog of products registered by the Public Health Institute (ISP). The IRS will calculate and refund the amount to beneficiaries. Initially, this mechanism will be implemented for all Fonasa affiliates. (Derived from Franco Parisi’s Program, p.70)

– National Oncology Plan

The creation of a national oncology plan will include a health alert, expanding access to diagnostics, treatments, and high-cost medications. It will consist of:

1. Oncology Health Alert from Day One: Issuing an oncology health alert will empower us to manage prevention, promotion, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up for the thousands of individuals suffering from this disease, a leading cause of death in the country.

2. Extended Hours for Oncology Care: The working hours in operating rooms, chemotherapy units, radiotherapy, and supportive areas like laboratories will be extended until 10:00 PM, allowing more cancer patients to be seen daily and reducing wait times through public-private partnerships.

3. Patient Follow-Up Registry: Cancer patients will receive constant information throughout their treatment process.

4. Enhanced Prevention for Timely Detection: We will increase access to preventive services with new prostate and colon screenings for at-risk groups and incorporate self-testing for cervix cancer detection. For breast cancer, mobile mammography units will cover all municipalities, lowering the recommended screening age to 40 years.

5. New Treatments: The list of high-cost oncology medications will be updated to include at least 10 new active ingredients with significant health and social impact. Additionally, we will promote faster incorporation of innovative therapies.

6. More Specialists in Regions: Training more oncologists tailored to regional needs will ensure that patients do not have to travel far for treatment.

(Derived from Evelyn Matthei’s Program, pp. 30)

– “Zero Down Payment” Mortgages for Young Families

Targeting individuals aged 25 to 40 who are currently contributing and have no prior property ownership, this program includes a subsidy for up to 100% of the down payment for a home, along with a state guarantee fund to ensure fixed interest rates below 3.5% annually in UF. Women will be prioritized to transition from renters to homeowners.

The program will consist of a subsidy of 700 UF for the down payment of the home; a fixed interest rate for the mortgage not exceeding 3.5% annually in UF; and a state-backed guarantee similar to Fogape, giving banks dual security: property and state guarantee.

(Based on Evelyn Matthei’s program, p. 34; Franco Parisi, p. 66; and Chile Cumple mortgage initiative)

– Salary Cap for Political Appointees: 5 Million Pesos Gross

A salary cap of 5 million pesos gross will be established for individuals whose appointment relies solely on political authority, without exceptions. (Derived from Franco Parisi’s Program, p.12)

– Sports Initiatives

Programs focusing on community sports aimed at preventing crime among at-risk youth will be supported through public-private partnerships led by the Ministries of Education, Sports, and Health. Initiatives that include extracurricular workshops, mentorship programs, early job training, and psychological support will be rolled out through agreements among municipalities, businesses, foundations, and the state. (Derived from Harold Mayne-Nicholls’s Program, p.11)

