Jeannette Jara at ENADE 2025: Growth Must Reach Every Chilean Household

During her appearance at the 47th National Meeting of Business Leaders and Authorities (ENADE 2025) —under the motto “Verba et facta: Words and Deeds”—, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara outlined the core priorities of her platform, combining security, social justice, and inclusive growth.

«We will continue to drive change and engage in dialogue with the business community, because that growth must reach every Chilean household. Finding the right balance—that is my goal today,» she said.

Security and organized crime

Addressing broad concerns about public safety, the candidate proposed structural measures to combat organized crime. She emphasized lifting bank secrecy to follow the trail of illicit funds and strengthening the State’s investigative capabilities.

«Lifting bank secrecy will be an effective tool to fight organized crime,» she noted, adding that while homicide rates have fallen, «no figure is acceptable when mafias are operating.» She also recalled that her program includes bolstering police forces and improving inter-agency coordination.

The State and social rights

At the forum, Jara defended the State’s role as a guarantor of rights and a driver of development, contrasting it with proposals to shrink government. «I am proud to have led the pension reform, because even those who do not vote for me will benefit,» she said.

«Public finances are tight, and some want to reduce the resources that go to people,» she added, in a clear reference to José Antonio Kast and Republican plans for fiscal cuts.

Jara reaffirmed her commitment to national development, insisting that people must remain at the center of policy. In that vein, she reiterated her proposal for a Vital Income of CLP $750,000, stressing that «wages must be enough to make it to the end of the month.»

Care, women, and older adults

Highlighting the well-being of Chileans—especially women, whose greater participation in the labor force has benefited the country—she proposed raising the caregiver stipend from CLP $33,000 to CLP $160,000, reaching more than 50,000 people.

«We must recognize the work caregivers do today. As a society, we need to come together to advance more social rights and guarantees,» she said.

Public health as a priority

Speaking directly to those following the debate from home, Jara said: «We rarely get to talk to people about the issues that truly matter. I am deeply concerned about the 80% of Chileans who are in Fonasa and must rely on the public health system. It may not be the problem of those in this room, but it is a stark reality.»

Finally, she pledged a far-reaching reform of the health system, asserting that she has the management skills and experience to deliver it: «I have the management capacity and experience, and I am ready to put them to work to keep serving Chile,» she concluded.

