Jeannette Jara Calls for Refund of Overcharges and Permanent Reduction in Electricity Bills

Jeannette Jara: “Refund of Overcharges and Permanent Reduction in Electricity Bills”

For years, Chilean families have been overcharged due to a tariff error in the electrical system. Month after month, households faced inflated costs while utility companies benefited from these undue charges. Today, this issue is sparking public debate, and the official candidate’s position is clear: she demands that companies refund the excess charges.

The methodological error, identified by the National Energy Commission, not only revealed technical flaws but also highlighted inadequate government oversight. The lack of control and the slow government response allowed the problem to persist, directly impacting millions of families, businesses, and national indicators.

Meanwhile, figures from the right, such as José Antonio Kast and Evelyn Matthei, have preferred to defend utility companies rather than the financial interests of the people. Instead of calling for accountability and refunds, they have attacked the government and shielded the companies, repeating the same script: siding with business interests.

In response, Jeannette Jara presents a clear and concrete solution: utility companies should refund all overcharged amounts with defined mechanisms and transparent timelines, a technically feasible measure aiming for reparative justice and accountability. Additionally, as part of her program, Jara advocates for a 20% reduction in electricity bills to permanently ease monthly expenses for households.

“When the government is slow to act and companies fail to take responsibility, people end up paying twice: first in their bills and then in frustration,” Jara stated. Her proposal seeks to correct this inequality: to deliver justice to Chilean families, demand corporate accountability, and ensure that the electrical system operates for the benefit of the country, “not just a few,” she emphasized.

During a recent debate, confronted with Jara’s position, Evelyn Matthei, a candidate from the Chilean Right, retorted: “Now you want to blame the electric companies? Is it their fault? Excuse me, the fault lies with someone who made a terrible calculation. Obviously, that money needs to be refunded, but let’s not shift blame onto the innocent.”

She also pointed out that it is not coincidental nor unusual for the opposition to side with the electric companies. Recently, it was noted that Herman Chadwick, brother of Andrés Chadwick — founder of the UDI party, to which Matthei belongs, and involved in the audio case — was president of ENEL at the time of the calculation error that systematically benefitted investors in that company.

“Without any compromising connections to big capital, Jeannette Jara stands for Chile: the individuals who do what is right and deserve justice, not abuse,” her campaign team stated.