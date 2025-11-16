Jeannette Jara: «My Focus is on the Citizens, Not Candidates or Political Parties»

Original article: Jeannette Jara: “Es a la ciudadanía a la que me interesa hablarle, más que a los candidatos, más que a los partidos y dirigentes políticos”

Jeannette Jara Was Welcomed by Hundreds During Voting

In the midst of a crowd of enthusiastic supporters and onlookers, presidential candidate Jeannette Jara, representing Unidad por Chile, arrived at Liceo Poeta Federico García Lorca in Conchalí to cast her vote.

Accompanied by family and close friends, including her mother, partner, siblings, nieces, and neighbors, Jara was greeted warmly by the public.

«Today, the residents of Conchalí have not only shown their affection but also a remarkable level of participation. I hope this spirit of democracy is reflected throughout the country,» stated the progressive candidate.

Reflecting on the era of dictatorship, she remarked, «We know that many young generations are unaware of that history, but trust me, it was a very tough period when those who thought differently were persecuted. No one wants that fate to repeat itself for our country. So, vote informed.»

Jara then proceeded to her voting table, greeting the officials and entering the private booth to cast her ballot.

Around 2:00 PM, she held a press conference where she emphasized, «If I am elected President, I hope that achieving financial stability at the end of the month becomes a reality in Chile, along with the security of living in a more peaceful neighborhood.«

When asked about candidates who might not advance to a second round, she suggested that “there are several proposals from them that deserve consideration. We have been reviewing a few things, but any decision will be announced after the election.”

Jara further highlighted, “I am more interested in speaking to the citizens rather than to the candidates, political parties, or their leaders. My focus is on the people of Chile who wake up early every day, go to work, and live with the anxiety that they could be victims of a crime, lose their jobs, or fall ill and slip into poverty.”

She added, “I believe that the alliance the center-left or progressives can form in Chile is critically important for advancing social rights that have taken years, and in some cases, decades to achieve.”

The presidential candidate concluded, “I am not here as a candidate just because I thought of it; I am here because there is a significant social and political support base behind me, and I hope that support continues over time.”