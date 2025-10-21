Jeannette Jara Promotes Unity and Territorial Commitment During Tour of Aconcagua Valley and Valparaíso

Original article: Jara impulsa unidad y compromiso territorial en gira por el Valle de Aconcagua y Valparaíso

Presidential candidate, Jeannette Jara, engaged in a fieldwork day in the Valparaíso region. Accompanied by regional governor Rodrigo Mundaca, she led meetings with mayors, leaders, and residents, emphasizing the necessity of strengthening unity to address the priorities of the municipalities in the valley and the region.

The day started with a meeting among the mayors of the Aconcagua Valley, alongside Mundaca, regional councilors, and social leaders. This gathering aimed to discuss and coordinate regional priorities with local authorities.

Among the attendees were mayors Rodrigo Díaz (Catemu, IND), Claudio Zurita (Santa María, PPD), Gonzalo Vergara (Panquehue, IND), Carmen Castillo (San Felipe, IND-PS), Mauricio Quiroz (Putaendo, IND), Edgardo González (Llay Llay, DC), and Filomena Navia (La Cruz, PS), as well as regional councilors María Victoria Rodríguez (Los Andes province, FREVS) and Maricel Martínez (San Felipe province, PPD).

During the meeting, the candidate stated, “What should drive us, both socially and politically, is the conviction that those who govern us are here to serve us and not to take advantage of the State. That is my commitment to you and to Chile: to put the State at the service of the people, the families, and those who work daily to get ahead.”

In this context, Jara emphasized, “We have managed to build a broad, diverse political coalition, with history and effort. We are not a group or a sect or a collection of fanatics; we are people with heart, with work, and with commitment to Chile. That diversity is our strength and the guarantee that we can govern with unity and responsibility.”

On another note, Governor Rodrigo Mundaca remarked that “Jeannette embodies hope.” He added:

“I want to thank Jeannette Jara for being in our region early today, in the municipality of Catemu, alongside all the mayors of the San Felipe province, where she was able to listen to and share the community’s needs. We are very pleased to welcome her in Villa Alemana and, later, in Cerro Placeres, engaging with the residents. Jeannette understands perfectly that we build this together. It matters who we vote for on November 16, and that is why Jeannette Jara is our choice and will be our President.”

Likewise, Rodrigo Díaz, mayor of Catemu, noted: “We appreciate that Jeannette Jara’s program considers the realities of the most vulnerable territories, because in places like Catemu, security and quality of life depend on the State not leaving us behind.”

Later, Jara met with about fifty social leaders, councilors, and regional council members. The participants expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to engage with the presidential candidate and her willingness to address local priorities, concluding the event with a well-attended citizen flag-waving rally.

Mass Meetings with Citizens and Door-to-Door Campaigning



During the afternoon, Jeannette Jara conducted a territorial outreach in the cities of Villa Alemana and Valparaíso, where she led large public gatherings. Her first stop was at the Multicancha Parque Marga Marga, located in the Troncos Viejos sector, followed by a visit to the Plaza de La Conquista in the regional capital.

Jara also walked through the streets of Cerro Placeres alongside local residents, leading a door-to-door campaign together with Governor Mundaca.

In this regard, the candidate declared:

“We are very happy together with the mayor of Valparaíso, the governor of Valparaíso, our deputies, senator, and candidate. Today in Cerro Placeres, with so many neighbors, we have come from visiting Catemu in the morning and Villa Alemana in the afternoon; I think what there is, is conviction, strength, but also emotion. Seeing people come together for a collective project, a common project that aims to improve their quality of life, is something that truly energizes those of us involved in social and political causes to continue our work.”

Finally, Renán Henríquez, a resident of Cerro Alegre who welcomed Jara during her door-to-door campaign, stated that “security is a point that the entire population is awaiting concrete proposals to address this situation. Other proposals related to health are fundamental: preventing more deaths while waiting on waiting lists is crucial. I believe Jara conveys sensitivity towards the social problems we have, so I wish her strength and courage in everything she is doing,” he concluded.