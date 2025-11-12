Jeannette Jara Unveils Budget Proposals for a Fairer Chile

Original article: Jeannette Jara presenta propuestas presupuestarias para un “Chile más justo”

On Tuesday, November 11, candidate Jeannette Jara held a press conference where she outlined her budget proposals aimed at building «a fairer Chile.»

The candidate began her speech expressing concern about the current national budget, stating that «the priorities of the country must align with the real urgencies of the people. Therefore, we cannot talk about the future without strengthening the right to housing, improving healthcare, and protecting the elderly,» she emphasized.

Jara asserted that the country needs a budget «that cares for its people and does not leave them alone,» adding that during their budget analysis, they identified key resources to enhance the lives of individuals who have been excluded from the proposal presented to Parliament.

“Today we want to demand increased funding for social spending in our country, done responsibly both with public expenditure and the quality of life for citizens,” she declared.

The candidate explained that her proposals are structured around three priority financing areas.

First, she called on the government to reinstate the discretionary funding clause, noting that if she were to win, this clause would be essential for «setting the priorities of our management with the appropriate financing.» In this context, she hinted that if elected, she would appoint a Minister of Housing and Reconstruction, along with a presidential delegate focused on coordinating the reconstruction of homes in Viña del Mar and other areas affected by fires or natural disasters.

Secondly, Jara urged the government to increase housing subsidies aimed at both lower-income sectors—via Supreme Decree 49—and the middle class—through Decree 19.

“We know that it’s difficult for people to save enough money to apply for a mortgage in the case of middle-income sectors, and they require state support. We are requesting the reinstatement of the subsidy from Supreme Decree 49, increasing from 25,000 to 50,000 subsidies, which was available until this year’s budget,” she asserted.

Regarding the middle-class subsidy, she requested that the 27 billion pesos previously allocated be restored along with the 5 billion peso cut that has been made to the budget. Additionally, she asked for the restoration of clauses 8 and 9, which enable the purchase of land in urban areas where land prices are higher and allow for the construction of social housing.

Finally, the candidate referred to the Senior Citizens Program, highlighting its significance in promoting autonomy and well-being among older adults.

She stated, «It is fundamentally important for elderly people, as it promotes their ability to be self-sufficient through various forms of support including kinesiology, psychosocial assistance, and health care, allowing them to continue enjoying their lives.» In this regard, she called on the government to “reinstate the 20 billion pesos that this program has cost and which has benefited approximately 190,000 people.”