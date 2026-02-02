Jeffrey Epstein’s Business Ventures in Chile with Banker Linked to His Island

Original article: Jeffrey Epstein exploró negocios en Chile junto a exbanquero que visitó su isla

Documents reviewed and translated by Verdad Ahora indicate that Epstein, facing sex crime charges, showed interest in a solar energy project led by a company named Mission Power LLC. This firm aimed to «acquire, develop, and operate up to 1,000 MW in solar power plants» in the Atacama Desert, targeting potential clients in the mining sector.

A slew of emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice reveals communications between the notorious Jeffrey Epstein and prominent investor Todd Meister, who reportedly had business interests in Chile.

According to Venezuelan outlet El Carabobeño, Meister, formerly associated with Lazard Freres, was mentioned in the lawsuit filed by the late Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein, against Ghislaine Maxwell, as someone who might possess knowledge of the sexual trafficking behaviors attributed to the duo.

Yesterday, after being named in an email from the same release, Chilean businessman Andrónico Luksic, who has mining interests in the Antofagasta Region, denied any connection to Jeffrey Epstein. «Let it be very clear: I have never been nor have I associated with Epstein. I have no ties to that network of criminals,» he stated.

MYSTERIOUS PARTNER

A document stored in Epstein’s files (see here) shows that by 2012, Mission Power (or «MP») claimed to operate offices in New York and Santiago, associating its foundation with Todd Meister «of Meister Global, and directors from Caravel Wind Ventures Limited.»

This latter firm is described as «an independent renewable energy holding company created in 2010 to acquire and co-sponsor/develop a wind project of up to 460 MW in southern Chile,» aiming to be «the largest wind farm in Latin America.» Later pages reveal that the facility would be located in the Lebu municipality of the Biobío Region.

«To minimize risks in development, execution, and operational (aspects), MP has formed a strategic alliance with a company based in the U.S. (the ‘strategic partner’),» the record states, although the name of this private entity is redacted in the government declassification.

The DOJ release also blacked out an entire page related to the primary project pushed by Meister’s company. However, the text notes that, at that time, a maturity period of 18 years, including nine months of construction, was expected.

Further on, a complete page lists the members of the initiative’s promoting group: Chilean Anibal Palma, associated with Quantek Asset Management (QUAM), Pali Capital Inc., and Inverlink USA Inc., besides co-managing the Lebu wind initiative; Jason Papastavrou, founder of ARIS Capital Management and an employee of Deutsche Asset Management; and Apostolos Peristeris, connected to Compuware Corporation.

TRIP TO CHILE

Based on the emails reviewed thus far, it appears that the document detailing Mission Power’s plans was sent by Todd Meister to Jeffrey Epstein on August 23, 2012, when Meister attached a PDF titled «General Business Plan of Mission Power,» with the message: «Please confirm receipt» (see here).

Subsequently, Epstein sent the investor an email on September 18, 2012, inquiring: «Solar documents from Chile?» (see here).

Additionally, there is an earlier entry dated September 5 of that year, where billionaire assistant Lesley Groff forwards to Epstein a Word document originating from Meister with the subject «NDA» (Non-Disclosure Agreement), stating: «This is the confi… Pls (please) confirm» (see here).

The next correspondence on September 20, 2012, shows Jeffrey Epstein following up with Todd Meister, asking: «When are you going to Chile?» The next day, Meister replied: «Let’s go together» (see here).

On the same day, Meister reached out to Epstein again, elaborating on the inquiry: «Hoping the board approves the agreement. We could go see the assets and have some fun. Also… (illegible) an option for 31% of the latest wind farm in Chile, which is being built by an Indian company backed by Blackstone called NFL» (sic) (see here).

ARRIVAL AT THE ISLAND

About a week after the discussions concerning business in Chile, electronic communications indicate a trip made by Todd Meister to Jeffrey Epstein’s island—reported as a hub for abuses—during which Meister was said to be accompanied by Venezuelan businessman Francisco D’Agostino.

On October 1, 2012, the magnate’s assistant wrote: «Todd Meister called to confirm that he will go to the island tomorrow with his Venezuelan friend and that Larry will pick them up by helicopter upon their arrival» (see here).

As Caribbean media has already reported, a later email attributed to D’Agostino discusses a proposal to arrange a visit for Epstein to Venezuela, which would include meetings with prominent figures from the Venezuelan financial and state sectors. Other conversations mention offers for oil concessions and Epstein’s inquiry about what to do in the event of Hugo Chavez’s passing.

*Article originally published by Verdad Ahora.