Journalist Nicolás Sepúlveda Testifies in Congress Regarding Impeachment of Judge Antonio Ulloa

The Congressional committee investigating the impeachment of Santiago Appeals Court Minister Antonio Ulloa Márquez received investigative journalist Nicolás Sepúlveda via teleconference. In his role as editor at Ciper, he exposed the «Hermosilla Case» with audio recordings from lawyer Leonarda Villalobos.

According to a report from the Chamber, Sepúlveda stated during his testimony that the publications have «revealed behavioral patterns and cross-cutting influences surrounding the figure of the magistrate.»

Citing his sources, Sepúlveda claimed that Judge Ulloa was part of a group that maintained frequent communications with Hermosilla on matters of judicial interest and appointments.

«In this context, he recounted excerpts from chats where lawyer Luis Hermosilla sought support from Ulloa on specific cases, particularly regarding his influence on judicial appointments. He also mentioned that some of these events took place while Hermosilla was actively defending former President Sebastián Piñera,» the report noted.

Sepúlveda further presented related cases where, in his opinion, suspicions of improper interventions arise, suggesting that journalistic investigations do not indicate an ideological network but rather a structure of influence and favors across various areas of the judicial and notarial systems.

After the presentation, Congressman Gustavo Benavente (UDI) questioned the necessity of distinguishing between casual conversations among friends and those that may indicate criminal activity. In response, Nicolás Sepúlveda emphasized that only conversations of public interest have been published and noted that the most significant aspect of the investigation concerns «potentially influenced judicial rulings.»

Meanwhile, Congresswoman Alejandra Placencia (PC) highlighted the importance of maintaining an unbiased analysis and refraining from making premature personal judgments about the facts presented.

Finally, Congressman Hotuiti Teao (RN) inquired about the extent of these practices, to which the former Ciper editor stated that this represents an «unprecedented situation of alleged corruption in the judiciary,» recalling that at least 15 criminal angles related to the Hermosilla case are currently open across various regions of the country.

