The Justice Department has officially accepted a criminal lawsuit filed by the Animal Rights and Defense Foundation against Jumbo for mistreatment of live lobsters. The complaint alleges that the crustaceans were displayed in small, dirty tanks, without food, and were allegedly boiled alive at the time of sale. This case highlights the need for recognizing these animals as sensitive beings, necessitating effective standards for animal welfare throughout the supply chain.

Lawsuit for Mistreatment of Live Lobsters at Jumbo: Reported Incidents and Admission

According to the Foundation’s submission, the mistreatment of live lobsters at Jumbo encompasses not only inadequate confinement conditions but also cooking procedures that would inflict extreme suffering. The organization argues that these practices violate established animal welfare standards recognized by scientific research and regulatory frameworks that set obligations for humane treatment of animals used for food.

“We have filed a criminal lawsuit against Jumbo for animal cruelty after confirming the display of live lobsters in deplorable conditions across various branches in the country. The case has been formally admitted for processing.”

“According to records, lobsters are kept in very small, dirty tanks without food. Furthermore, witnesses report that they are boiled alive when selected by customers, a practice that causes them extreme suffering,” they explained on their social media.

Sentient Beings: Why Animal Welfare Standards Matter

The scientific community increasingly recognizes sentience in decapod crustaceans—their capacity to experience pain and pleasure—which has prompted changes in how these species are managed and humanely slaughtered in some countries. The focus on sentient beings demands efforts to prevent unnecessary pain, ensure adequate housing (tank size, water quality, food), and minimize suffering through proper procedures.

Company Response

Jumbo has confirmed that it is aware of the legal action and expressed compliance with applicable regulations:

“Regarding the filed lawsuit, Jumbo informs that it is aware of the legal proceedings and is reviewing the relevant information. In terms of the reported handling procedures, the company guarantees that these are conducted in accordance with current regulations, ensuring the highest standards of food quality and safety.”

What’s Next: Oversight and Improved Practices

Following the acceptance of the case for processing, a criminal investigation and potential oversight measures are expected. Additionally, this case provides an opportunity for the retail sector to update its protocols regarding live species management: adequate tanks, auditable water parameters, feeding, time allowances in store, and methods of stunning before cooking, all in line with the principle of sentient beings.