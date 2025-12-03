Kast Raises Concerns About Continuity of 40-Hour Work Week Law in ARCHI Debate

During the Association of Broadcasters of Chile (ARCHI) debate, José Antonio Kast questioned the continuity of the 40-Hour Work Week Law if he wins the election, responding with a brief "see how we vote on it," reopening the discussion on the future of a labor reform that is already being gradually implemented.

Autor: The Citizen
Original article: “Vea cómo la votamos”: Kast pone en duda la Ley de 40 Horas en debate ARCHI

The 40-Hour Work Week Law has once again become a focal point in the presidential debate, not for its progress but for emerging signs of potential setbacks from José Antonio Kast‘s camp. During the debate organized by ARCHI on Tuesday, the Republican candidate was directly asked if he would reconsider the legislation that gradually reduces the weekly work hours from 45 to 40 should he be elected. His response did not clarify any doubts but instead raised further questions: when pressed by reporters, Kast refrained from committing to its continuation, simply stating, «see how we vote on it».

This statement did not go unnoticed. The 40-Hour Work Week Law is an ongoing reform that was democratically approved by Congress, designed to provide workers with more time for their families and enhance their quality of life. Therefore, the fact that a presidential candidate avoids confirming his support is significant: it suggests that if he comes to power, the respect for a labor achievement that is already in effect could be subject to «review.»

