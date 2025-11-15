Kast’s Key Advisor Earns Over $33 Million from State Roles Amid Controversial ‘Parasites’ Column

Original article: Revelan que autor de “parásitos” y asesor clave de Kast acumula más de $33 millones por cargos en el Estado

Investigation Reveals Kast’s Advisors Earned Over $76 Million from State Posts Following Column Branding Officials as ‘Parasites’

An investigation by Fastcheck, revealed on November 15 and reported by CNN Chile, has exposed a stark contradiction between the public rhetoric and the actions of three key advisors to presidential candidate José Antonio Kast. Cristián Valenzuela, the official spokesperson for Kast’s campaign, along with Carmen Soza and Sebastián Figueroa, serve as experts within the Public High Management System (SADP) while actively advising the Republican Party’s presidential campaign. According to information obtained via the Transparency Law by Fastcheck, «the three have accumulated $76.2 million in salaries between 2018 and 2025 for their roles in committees that select second-level state executives.»

The significance of these positions is underscored following the recent publication of a column titled “Parasites” by Cristián Valenzuela himself. In this article, Valenzuela described the State as “rotten” due to officials who, in his view, exploit public resources. However, data collected by Fastcheck indicates that Valenzuela, who joined the SADP in 2018, leads the earnings among his peers with «$33 million for 197 sessions, including 41 in 2025 alone.» According to Fastcheck’s investigation, «this role has led him to participate in 21 selection processes in ministries such as Economy, Education, and Health.»

The other two advisors are also notable for their participation and earnings within the state system. Sebastián Figueroa, serving as executive director of the Republican Group, «has received $25.8 million since 2019, peaking at $7.3 million in 2024 for 36 sessions.» Meanwhile, Carmen Soza, head of Ideas Republicanas, «has accumulated $17.4 million from 107 attendances, participating in 13 processes including regional directorates of SernamEG.» Fastcheck’s investigation, picked up by CNN Chile, specifies that «all three maintain their positions until October 2025, with renewals during the current government.»

This situation clearly illustrates a contradiction between their critical stance toward the State and the realities of their direct collaborators. Fastcheck’s investigation underscores this divergence, further emphasized by Valenzuela’s public defense of his SADP position, claiming that his role is to “select the best to serve Chile.” While articulating these words, records show that these advisors «have been involved in key appointments such as regional directors of Tourism, Labor, and the Superintendency of Electricity,» roles within the same state apparatus that their political campaign criticizes.

The law governing the SADP stipulates that experts receive compensation, which, according to reports from Fastcheck and cited by CNN Chile, includes «between 5 UF per session up to a monthly maximum of 60 UF ($2.3 million).» This compensation structure, completely legal, stands in stark contrast to the rhetoric that labels public servants as «parasites» and portrays a picture of a «rotten» State, creating a significant fissure in the narrative of their campaign and exposing a duality that will be at the center of public debate.