Key Interrogations: Jara Challenges Kast in First Face-off

Original article: Interpelaciones clave: Las acorraladas de Jara a Kast

The candidate Jeannette Jara challenges the Republican leader in their first face-to-face debate, where he faced difficulties and had to rely on advice from Valenzuela during the debate.

The final stretch of the presidential run-off has intensified confrontations between the political factions, particularly given the limited opportunities for the candidates to meet directly. Besides press briefings, on November 27, both candidates had a chance to discuss their proposals at the ‘Social Forum’ broadcasted by Radio Cooperativa.

The first interrogation focused on Kast’s track record, with Jara reminding him of his tenure in Congress: ‘You were a deputy for 16 years and did nothing to reach the people,’ a statement that contrasts Kast’s image as a moral leader actively participating in the political and social system.

A second jab occurred during the segment on social policies, where Jara corrected an inaccuracy from the Republican regarding water management. She pointed out that the desalination plant in Coquimbo is already fully tendered, refuting Kast’s criticism of the government’s sluggishness on the issue. Jara called out, ‘You only resort to attacking the government and lack future proposals, which is why you avoid debates,’ referencing Kast’s absence from discussions on his proposals.

The criticism of his debate evasion escalated to become the third focal point of Jara’s interrogation, where she accused her rival of being: ‘Always hidden in a crystal box,’ alluding to Kast’s campaign closures where he shielded himself from supporters behind bulletproof glass. Jara insisted, ‘The public must vote informed and know who is who in this,’ she said.

Another notable aspect of the meeting was Jara’s mention of controversies surrounding Kast’s advisors. The presidential candidate highlighted the connection of Kast’s economic advisor, Jorge Quiroz, to the chicken collusion case, and pointed out that the only legislator imprisoned for the Conventions case is Republican deputy Mauricio Ojeda.

In conclusion, Jara criticized the impracticality and ‘populist’ nature of Kast’s migration proposals, particularly his plan for mass expulsions. She questioned the logistics: ‘To send back the 330,000 undocumented foreign individuals, nine flights per day for a year would be necessary,’ additionally stating that his voluntary exit proposal is merely a ‘revolving door at the border’ that fails to address the underlying issues.

Ultimately, the Social Forum was overshadowed by a controversy involving Kast himself. While Jara presented her points, cameras captured the Republican leader checking his phone and taking notes, reportedly receiving real-time ideas from his main advisor, Cristián Valenzuela, who had previously published an article in La Tercera labeling public officials as ‘parasites’ living off the state.