«La Jaraneta at Your Door»: Jeannette Jara Draws Massive Crowd in La Granja’s San Gregorio, Pledges Public Safety and 750,000-Peso Vital Income

The Unidad por Chile alliance’s presidential candidate, Jeannette Jara, visited the San Gregorio neighborhood of La Granja on Friday to headline a large campaign event branded «La Jaraneta at Your Door,» part of her door-to-door push across Chile’s Metropolitan Region.

The event drew La Granja mayor Claudio Arriagada, alongside a large turnout of local residents, as well as lawmakers and congressional hopefuls.

Jara thanked the crowd and reaffirmed her commitment to strengthen public safety in the commune and nationwide, and to deliver a 750,000-peso «Vital Income» if elected.

«To win this election, we have to act as one big team—speaking with those of us here, with those who didn’t come, and even with people who think differently, because many still don’t know our proposals or what other options would mean,» Jara said.

For his part, Mayor Arriagada urged residents to rally behind the center-left standard-bearer and expressed confidence that Jara will prevail in November’s elections «with a broad majority,» saying that resolve is present among neighbors in La Granja and across the country.

Earlier in the day, the candidate canvassed door to door in the commune as part of the territorial rollout of «La Jaraneta at Your Door,» which aims to visit municipalities across the Metropolitan Region, following her August–September tour throughout the country.

El Ciudadano