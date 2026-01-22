La Serena Court Bans Water and Electricity Supply Cuts to Public Schools

The court ruled that Aguas del Valle SA and Compañía General de Electricidad SA (CGE) acted "arbitrarily" by attempting to collect debts incurred by previous school administrations in La Serena and Paihuano, neglecting the role of the SLEP and the negative impact that such service cuts would have on the right to education and the state's legal obligation to provide educational services.

Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Corte de La Serena prohíbe corte de suministro de agua potable y electricidad a colegios públicos

The Court of Appeals of La Serena has granted the protective action filed by the Elqui Local Public Education Service, ordering Aguas del Valle SA and Compañía General de Electricidad SA (CGE) to refrain from cutting services at educational establishments with debts incurred before July 1, 2025, the date from which these schools became dependent on the SLEP.

In a unanimous decision, the Second Chamber of the appellate court approved the legal action, highlighting the arbitrary actions of the service providers in attempting to collect debts accrued by previous administrators of the educational institutions.

The ruling noted that both the Gabriel González Videla Municipal Corporation of La Serena and the Municipality of Paihuano maintained unpaid debts with both utility providers, which were accumulated while they operated the schools in their respective communities.

However, according to the court, the state has the obligation to ensure access to preschool, primary, and secondary education, as well as to promote its development. Therefore, the threat of service interruptions constitutes «an infringement on the property rights of the SLEP, limiting the use of educational facilities for their intended purpose: teaching.»

Check the full ruling HERE

El Ciudadano
Cover Photo: Reference (archive)

