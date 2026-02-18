Land Grabs in the West Bank: Israel Resumes Land Registration and Implements Mechanism to Declare Vast Areas as State Property

Original article: Despojo en Cisjordania: Israel reactiva registro de tierras y monta mecanismo para declarar amplias zonas como propiedad estatal

The Presidency of the State of Palestine strongly condemned this decision, warning that it represents a serious escalation aimed at consolidating occupation, expanding settlements, and nullifying agreements signed by Israel.

In what has been deemed an unprecedented de facto annexation since the 1967 occupation, Israel has approved the reopening of land registration in the West Bank, establishing an administrative mechanism to declare extensive areas as «state property» of the Zionist regime.

A report prepared and disseminated by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Chile indicates that the decision, taken by the occupying authorities, allocates 244.1 million new Israeli shekels (NIS) (approximately 78 million dollars) to activate a bureaucratic structure aimed at the large-scale dispossession of thousands of Palestinian families whose lands have been cultivated and inhabited for generations.

The Palestinian diplomatic report highlights that this revival of land registration marks a turning point in Israeli settlement policy, being described by high-ranking officials in Tel Aviv as part of a self-proclaimed «settlement revolution» intended to strengthen Israeli control and ensure what they call «full freedom of action» across the occupied territory.

This measure, as detailed in the document, was adopted less than a week after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration announced the implementation of various policies aimed at expediting land acquisitions by Israeli citizens in Areas «A» and «B» of the West Bank, which, according to the Oslo Accords, were supposed to remain under Palestinian administrative control.

The Presidency of the State of Palestine expressed its vehement condemnation of this decision, asserting that it represents a grave escalation intended to solidify occupation, expand settlements, and nullify signed agreements.

It warned that the decision to classify lands in the West Bank as state property under Israeli authority poses a direct threat to security and stability, arguing that it amounts to a de facto annexation of occupied Palestinian territory and the beginning of the implementation of annexation plans aimed at solidifying occupation through the illegal expansion of settlements.

In its statement, cited by the diplomatic report in Santiago, the Presidency emphasized that the measure «violates international law and UN Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334,» which demands an immediate cessation of settlement activities in occupied Palestinian territory.

According to the text, these unilateral measures will grant the Israeli occupation no legitimacy over the territory of the State of Palestine and will not alter the legal and historical status of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, as occupied Palestinian territories under international law.

In light of this scenario, the Presidency of the State of Palestine has called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council and the Government of the United States, to intervene immediately to halt Israel’s dangerous actions and compel Israel to comply with international law and resolutions of international legitimacy to reduce tensions and restore stability.

Since the Ceasefire, Israel Has Killed 603 Palestinians in Gaza

With 130 days since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement that began in October 2025, the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) have killed 603 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and injured another 1,558, according to a report from the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Chile.

These figures, verified by local sources and Gazan medical professionals, raise the total of victims since the start of the Israeli offensive on October 7, 2023, to 72,063 Palestinian martyrs in the Strip, in addition to 171,726 injured, in what international organizations have termed an unprecedented genocide in recent history.

The diplomatic report also referred to a series of attacks carried out against areas in the northern and southern Gaza Strip, where occupying forces killed nine Palestinians and injured several others in a single day. This aggression included a series of airstrikes and artillery shelling against densely populated areas, alarmingly frequent during the supposed ceasefire.

Additional reports reveal that the Israeli Occupation Forces killed nine Palestinians in renewed attacks in Gaza last Monday, despite the ceasefire apparently being in effect since October 2025. The following day, an Israeli drone strike on the Saladin Road, one of the main routes in the Strip, killed two more Palestinians who were passing through the area.

«Conditions in shelters in Gaza remain catastrophic, forcing many displaced families to live in unsafe structures or to scavenge for essentials among the rubble,» states the Palestinian Embassy’s report, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The humanitarian situation is described as harrowing: thousands of families lack access to clean water, sufficient food, or basic medicines, while Israeli bombardments continue to impact even areas where the civilian population has been instructed to take refuge.

The document pays special attention to the plight of the most vulnerable sectors of the Gazan population. «Children are exposed to unexploded ordnance, while the elderly face greater health risks and limited access to medical care,» it warns.

Given this situation, the United Nations has also warned that «humanitarian needs continue to outpace access and operational capacity, leaving thousands of patients without adequate treatment as essential services are virtually unavailable.»

This warning becomes particularly grave considering that of the 36 hospitals that were operational in Gaza before October 7, 2023, only 18 are functionally operational, with severe shortages of fuel, medicines, surgical materials, and specialized personnel, many of whom have been killed in Israeli bombings.

The Embassy’s report details that, since the genocide began on October 7, 2023, in addition to the 72,063 registered martyrs, over 10,000 Palestinian citizens remain missing under the rubble, with Israeli forces denying rescue teams access to recover their bodies.

Additionally, 1,700 health workers have been killed while performing their humanitarian duty to care for the injured, in what international organizations have condemned as a systematic policy aimed at destroying the Gazan healthcare system.

Systematic Terrorist Attacks on Palestinian Territories and Civilians

Alongside the military offensive in Gaza, the cited report documents an alarming intensification of attacks carried out by Israeli settlers against villages, communities, and Palestinian properties in various parts of the occupied West Bank.

These attacks, according to the document, often occur «with protection and support from the Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF),» which not only fail to intervene to halt the aggressions but have frequently provided military cover to the settlers or even participated directly in the assaults.

It identifies several locations particularly affected by this systematic violence.

«In villages and towns like Al-Mughayyir, Deir Istiya, Kafr al-Dik, and Turmusayya, as well as in areas near Nablus and Hebron, settlers have ravaged agricultural lands, cut down approximately 300 olive trees, assaulted Palestinians, including those tending livestock, and caused numerous injuries,» the document states.

The incidents documented by the Embassy also include attacks near Jabal Subeih in Beita, an area that has been a recurring hotspot for clashes due to Israeli attempts to establish new settlements. Particularly alarming is the assault on the water station in Jaba’a (Sanur) in Jenin, where settlers attacked and undermined vital water resources for the Palestinian community.

The destruction of water infrastructure constitutes, according to international humanitarian law, a war crime, as it deprives the civilian population of an essential element for their survival.

The report emphasizes that these attacks do not represent isolated or spontaneous incidents but are instead part of «systematic terrorist attacks by settlers against Palestinian territories and civilians,» framed within a coordinated strategy of expelling the Palestinian population from strategic areas for the expansion of settlements.

Home Demolitions and Forced Displacements

The fourth front documented by the Embassy report pertains to the ongoing Israeli policy of home demolitions and forced displacement of the Palestinian population, which has intensified alongside administrative measures for territorial dispossession.

The report details that last Tuesday, Israeli Occupation Forces demolished homes and other structures throughout the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, in the Al-Bustan neighborhood of Silwan, one of the Palestinian enclaves most affected by the judaization policies of the Holy City.

The demolition operations also extended to «several areas in Hebron, leaving several Palestinians injured and displacing dozens.»

The report underscores the direct connection between these demolitions and the new measures applied by Tel Aviv, noting that «these operations occur following the new measures from the Israeli occupation cabinet that facilitate land acquisition by settlers and expand administrative control to areas under the Palestinian National Authority’s jurisdiction.»

Figures provided by the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, cited in the diplomatic report, reveal that «since October 2023, over 1,000 demolitions have affected nearly 3,700 structures, including 1,288 homes.»

You can access the full report prepared by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Chile through this link.