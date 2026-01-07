Latin American and Caribbean Communist and Workers’ Parties Issue Joint Statement Against U.S. Aggression Towards Venezuela

Original article: Partidos comunistas y obreros de América Latina y El Caribe emiten declaración conjunta contra la agresión de EEUU a Venezuela

JOINT STATEMENT BY THE COMMUNIST AND WORKERS’ PARTIES OF LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN FOR THE FREEDOM OF NICOLÁS MADURO AND AGAINST IMPERIALIST AGGRESSION

The Communist and Workers’ Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean, in light of recent severe events, condemn the blatant colonialist policies of the Trump administration that pose an imminent threat to all the peoples of Our America.

With no sense of shame, the U.S. government has publicly expressed its intentions to seize the strategic resources of Venezuela and our entire continent, invoking the disastrous Monroe Doctrine by declaring to the world that our sovereign nations are merely the empire’s backyard.

In the face of this grave and unprecedented situation in our history, we express our strongest condemnation of the bombings carried out, which constitute a criminal violation of the sovereignty of our peoples.

We demand the immediate freedom of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, the fighter Cilia Flores, who are victims of persecution and pressure from U.S. foreign policy that aims to destabilize the region through force.

We urgently call upon the working classes of our nations and all progressive sectors to mobilize in the streets to reject these aggressions and to defend our continental dignity. We will not allow imperialist looting and arrogance to determine the fate of our homelands.

Signed:

Communist Party of Venezuela

Communist Party of Colombia

Communist Party of Brazil (PCdoB)

Popular Vanguard Party (Costa Rica)

Communist Party of Guatemala (PCG)

Mexican Communist Party (PCM)

People’s Party of Panama (Communist)

Communist Party of Uruguay (PCU)

Communist Party of the Plurinational State of Bolivia

Communist Party of Ecuador

Communist Party of Argentina

Peruvian Communist Party

Communist Party of Honduras

Morazanista Movement of Honduras (Communist)

Caamañista Movement (Dominican Republic)

RASIN KAN PÈP LA Haiti.

Particular Endorsements:

Daniel Jadue, former mayor of Recoleta, Communist Party of Chile.

Hugo Gutiérrez, former deputy from the PC Chile

Boris Barrera Moreno, deputy from the PC Chile

Nathalie Castillo, deputy from the PC Chile

Sigfrido Reyes, former president of the Salvadoran Parliament, founder of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front

Nidia Díaz, Commander and former deputy of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front

Carlos Castaneda, former chancellor of El Salvador, founder of the Farabundo Marti National Liberation Front

Cesar Montes, Commander, Guatemala

Pablo Monsanto, Commander, Guatemala

Lois Pérez Leira, Executive Secretary of the Anti-Imperialist International of Peoples

Stella Calloni, journalist and writer from Argentina

Sergio Rivera, General Coordinator of Popular Power in Honduras

Armando Orellana, designated candidate by Libre, Honduras

Norma Guevara, founder of the FMLN, El Salvador

Patricio Brodsky, sociologist, professor at the University of Buenos Aires

Lorena Lores, singer and actress, Argentina

Geraldina Colotti, journalist, internationalist writer, former guerrilla, Italy.