Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Dissolve Congress Following Kast’s Presidential Victory

The initiative by Gaspar Rivas aims to grant extraordinary powers to the Executive to legislate by decree.

Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Dissolve Congress Following Kast’s Presidential Victory
Autor: The Citizen
The Citizen

Original article: Diputado impulsa proyecto para disolver el Congreso ante la llegada de Kast a la presidencia

The initiative by Gaspar Rivas aims to grant extraordinary powers to the Executive to legislate by decree.

On November 23, independent lawmaker Gaspar Rivas formally presented the text, which is currently before the Commission on Constitutional Matters, amid a political landscape shaped by the recent electoral win of José Kast. The proposal has been introduced as a constitutional reform that would empower the President to dissolve Parliament if lawmakers reject projects deemed essential.

The core of the proposal is the establishment of a «State of Justice,» a concept that would enable the President to issue decrees to «correct a mistake or resolve an urgent problem,» even without legal authorization. According to the text provided by the deputy, this measure is intended to prevent the President from being «handcuffed» by a legal principle that Rivas describes as a «blind and thoughtless submission» to community needs. In this context, if legislators reject or substantially amend an annually declared measure as «Essential for the Superior Interest of the Nation,» the Head of State would have the authority to dissolve the National Congress, calling for new elections within 180 days.

During the six-month period following a potential dissolution, the President would fully assume legislative functions through decrees, without preventive controls from the Comptroller’s Office or limitations regarding organic laws. Rivas defends this stance by arguing that Parliament has «sabotaged or distorted» government initiatives due to «ideological prejudices.»

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the legislator has challenged constitutional norms, as in 2023 — while still a member of the PDG — he stirred controversy by stating in the Education Commission that «that young lady called the Constitution can be violated as many times as necessary.» This controversial phrase, which Rivas attributed to a quote from Diego Portales, earned him calls for censure and accusations of promoting violence.

The proposal has already received negative feedback from various sectors, with Deputy Lorena Fries (FA) warning that it represents the «initial phase of the emptying of democracy,» while Raúl Leiva (PS) asserted that it lacks democratic grounding. Meanwhile, Deputy Camila Flores (RN) deemed the idea irresponsible, stating that it seeks to concentrate power in the President, undermining institutional checks and balances.

Ultimately, this measure would allow the new government to automatically eliminate laws currently in force, leading to a concentration of control in the Executive, which would impact democracy.

Review the proposal:

Gaspar Rivas.docxDownload

Relacionados

The Citizen

'Parasite Recruiter': Chile lawmaker Manouchehri to summon Kast aide Cristián Valenzuela over ADP role; Yeomans asks Civil Service for records

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Gabriel Boric at the Center of Defeat: From the Peace Agreement to Constitutional Failure and the Electoral Triumph of Pinochetism

Hace 5 días
The Citizen

Gynecologists Challenge Kast's Proposal for Parental Consent on Emergency Contraception for Teenagers

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

"Path to Barbarism?" Outcry Erupts Over Republican Deputy Meza's Proposal to Free Criminals and Rapists

Hace 2 semanas
The Citizen

“We often talk to his community manager”: Chats suggest Kast’s ties to harassing troll accounts that spread disinformation on social media

Hace 3 meses
The Citizen

Chiles Republican Deputy Catalina Del Real says Kast will end political perks for 'parasites of the state'

Hace 2 meses
The Citizen

Deputy Placencia Criticizes Kast's Economic Shock Proposal, Warns Working Families Will Bear the Burden

Hace 6 días
The Citizen

Ecuador's Constitutional Referendum: Noboa's Push for Power Concentration Amid Institutional Tensions

Hace 1 mes
The Citizen

Pinochetist Barbarism Returns to Rule Chile After Gabriel Boric's Government Succumbs to Presidential Agenda

Hace 3 días

Reels

Ver Más »
Busca en El Ciudadano