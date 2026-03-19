Original article: Querella contra Casino Dreams en Talca apunta a posible elusión ambiental y expone fallas del sistema de control

Lawsuit Against Casino Dreams in Talca Raises Concerns About Environmental Evasion and Flaws in Control Systems

The criminal lawsuit filed in Talca against the «Maule Fair Park – Casino Dreams Talca» project raises not only questions regarding a single company but also a more pressing concern: Are environmental controls in Chile truly effective?

This action, brought forth by the Bioecoterra Corporation, targets the project owner — Sociedad de Ríos Claros S.A. — and requests an investigation into public officials involved in its approval process.

Valued at $21 million, the project includes a high-impact complex featuring a gaming casino, restaurants, event halls, a convention center, and a commercial boulevard. This is situated in the former FITAL area, adjacent to the Cajón del Río Claro urban wetland and Estero Piduco, which was officially recognized in 2024 and subjected to enhanced environmental protection standards.

This is not just any plot of land.

Critical Point: Declarations vs. Execution

The focus of the lawsuit is not abstract; it is concrete. According to available documentation, the owner reported that excavations would not exceed 1.4 to 1.6 meters. However, a subsequent notarized record certified excavations close to 3 meters.

This discrepancy is significant for a key reason: the groundwater level in the area is shallow — around 1.3 meters — and is directly linked to the wetland’s functioning.

If these facts are substantiated, the technical justification that allowed the project to be excluded from the Environmental Impact Assessment System (SEIA) will be called into question.

Fundamental Question: How Did This Happen?

The lawsuit not only targets the company but also scrutinizes environmental institutions:

The SEA determined that the project should not enter the SEIA

determined that the project should not enter the SEIA The SMA archived related complaints

archived related complaints The Municipal Works Directorate issued permits in a flood-prone area

This occurred despite existing technical reports — such as those from the General Directorate of Waters — warning about the sensitivity of the terrain.

The lawsuit comes at a particularly delicate time. The recent removal of 43 environmental decrees by the previous administration from the Comptroller’s Office has raised doubts about the consistency of environmental policy and the continuity of certain regulatory standards.

In this context, the Talca case transcends local issues. It becomes a concrete example of a broader tension: the State’s ability to oversee high-impact projects in environmentally fragile zones.

What Is at Stake

The document warns that intervention in such ecosystems is not neutral. Wetlands play crucial roles in water regulation. Disruption can heighten urban flood risks, and degradation directly affects biodiversity and quality of life.

Moreover, when a project of this scale bypasses — or succeeds in avoiding — an environmental evaluation, it not only risks an ecosystem but also the credibility of the entire system.

The court will need to resolve the admissibility of the lawsuit. If it proceeds, the Public Prosecutor’s Office will launch a criminal investigation that could lead to administrative responsibilities or potential environmental and economic crimes.

Beyond the judicial implications, the case has raised a troubling concern that cannot be overlooked: Are environmental decisions being made based on the realities of the territory… or merely what is stated on paper?

Review the lawsuit filed HERE

We will continue to provide updates.