Lawyer Eduardo Lagos Admits Bribery in Belarus Scheme, Poses Threat to Former Minister Angela Vivanco

Original article: Abogado Lagos reconoce coimas en «trama bielorrusa» y deja a Ángela Vivanco al borde de la formalización

Reportea has revealed that in a pivotal statement to prosecutors, lawyer Eduardo Lagos confessed to making payments to Gonzalo Migueles, the partner of former Minister Angela Vivanco. This admission may help substantiate allegations of bribery within the Supreme Court related to the Belarus scheme.

In cuffs and under heavy guard, Eduardo Lagos was brought to the OS7 Carabineros building. His destination was not a cell but the interrogation room of regional prosecutor Marco Muñoz. There, over two days, he became the first accused to confirm a key aspect of the investigation known as the «Belarus scheme»: the existence of illegal payments to former Supreme Court Minister Angela Vivanco’s inner circle to secure favorable rulings for the Chilean-Belarusian Consortium Belaz Movitec (CBM).

However, in a dramatic turnaround, Lagos’ cooperation with authorities collapsed amid shouting matches with the prosecutor and his own defense team.

Bribery Payments to Vivanco’s Partner

Eduardo Lagos, along with his partner Mario Vargas and Gonzalo Migueles (Vivanco’s partner), is currently in preventive detention at the Capitán Yáber annex, facing allegations of influence peddling, money laundering, bribery, and corruption.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the two lawyers, representing CBM, paid bribes to Vivanco through Migueles for favorable rulings from the Supreme Court against Codelco in a dispute stemming from a failed tender, which forced the state copper producer to pay over $17 billion to the consortium.

Payments for these favors are estimated to exceed $90 million, based on current findings.

Until January 6, no one had acknowledged the bribes. However, during his testimony before prosecutor Muñoz, as confirmed by Reportea through three independent sources, Lagos admitted that money transfers to Gonzalo Migueles took place. This admission could validate the complex money laundering scheme, which, according to the prosecution, also implicated property conservators Sergio Yáber in Puente Alto and Yamil Najle in Chillán, along with Harold Pizarro, a currency exchange owner, who have all been formally charged with money laundering.

Formal Charges Against Angela Vivanco

«That point in Lagos’ testimony will be crucial for the second phase of the case, which includes the likely formal charges against Angela Vivanco,» reported the cited outlet, referencing a decision the Supreme Court is set to make this week.

Lagos’ declaration also undermines the efforts of the defenses for Vargas, Migueles, and Vivanco to discredit evidence, such as geolocation data that links the accused to crucial meetings.

The former minister’s situation worsens with the statement from property conservator Yamil Najle, asserting that Vivanco personally drafted one of the contracts used to launder the transfers, contradicting her claims of being unaware of her partner’s business dealings.

He even provided a copy of an email that allegedly shows Vivanco authored one of the contracts utilized, according to the Public Ministry, to justify the bribery payments associated with the «Belarus scheme.»

The Collaboration Agreement That Lasted One Day

Lagos’ confession was not spontaneous, occurring as part of a formal collaboration agreement with the Public Ministry, signed in exchange for procedural benefits. As an initial gesture, on the first day of his testimony (January 6), Lagos authorized an expert examination of his iPhone 17 Pro, a key device seized on November 4 but previously inaccessible as Lagos had refused to provide the passcodes.

The Regional Prosecutor of Los Lagos, Carmen Gloria Wittwer, had previously argued before the court in December that «it is reasonable to consider that the involvement of a computer expert [requested by the defense] aims to gain access codes or technical data intended to delete, alter or modify evidence.» The court sided with her, blocking access. Lagos’ agreement unlocked all of that.

However, on Wednesday, January 7, the situation took a sharp turn. According to witnesses from the testimony, Lagos arrived with a completely different attitude, «determined to obstruct cooperation.» He argued vigorously with prosecutor Muñoz and his own defense attorney, José Luis Andrés.

«There were several instances where the lawyer yelled and disrespected those present,» detailed one source. The tension escalated until the prosecutor decided to suspend the testimony. In response, Lagos refused to sign the document summarizing his statement from the previous day.

Immediately afterward, he initiated a communication and legal offensive. First, he chose to grant his first interview to a media outlet.

«On Thursday, January 15, a team from La Tercera submitted a request to the 7th Guarantee Court to visit Capitán Yáber for an interview,» reported Reportea.

Subsequently, he filed a writ of protection and a criminal lawsuit against prosecutor Muñoz, accusing him of «illegal duress» for not having removed the handcuffs during the statement, which he claims caused him injuries. However, witnesses and evidence dispute his version.

Sources close to the situation indicate that the prosecutor agreed to remove the handcuffs from one hand so he could write and even provided him with food. According to a medical report from Gendarmería dated January 6, requested by Lagos himself, «slight swelling and redness in the right ankle observed. The rest normal.»

The breakdown of the agreement had immediate consequences: his attorney, José Luis Andrés, resigned from his defense (just as Cristián Cáceres had done earlier).

The writ of protection he filed with the courts is set to be discussed on Tuesday, January 20.

Why Did Lagos Upset the Table and Break the Agreement?

What prompted Lagos to turn against the agreement that had greatly benefited him? Sources close to the relationship between Lagos and his partner Mario Vargas—whom he is now estranged from—do not rule out that some conversation inside Capitán Yáber may have led him to change his mind, possibly influenced by loyalties or fears that go beyond this case.

While speculation continues, the investigative outlet Ciper revealed that the lawyer provided information related to Yamil Najle’s appointment as Property Conservator in Chillán.

According to Lagos, Senator Loreto Carvajal (PPD), partner of former deputy and Lagos’ ex-partner Gabriel Silber, allegedly charged $300 million for facilitating the appointment. The senator categorically denies this.

This detail connects to another broken thread: the relationship with Gabriel Silber. The former deputy testified on November 19 that he received calls from Lagos and Vargas at Capitán Yáber to «coordinate a common version.»

The «Belarus scheme» is far from resolving. The prosecution has already opened parallel lines of investigation regarding other payments identified in the implicated parties’ accounts, including one of $255 million from Andes Iron, the controversial company behind the Dominga mining project.

Eduardo Lagos’ confession, despite his later attempts to retract it, has been documented in the case file and represents evidence that could serve as a key to bring former Minister Angela Vivanco from the Supreme Court to the defendant’s bench.