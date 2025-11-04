Original article: «Es falso que existan osamentas sin periciar»: Servicio Médico Legal vuelve a desmentir a Kaiser y repasa también a Matthei

Legal Medical Service Denies Claims of Unexamined Remains, Addresses Kaiser and Matthei’s Comments

For the second time in less than three days, the Legal Medical Service (SML) issued a statement clarifying that «there are no unexamined remains» within its facilities, directly contradicting statements made by candidates Johannes Kaiser and Evelyn Matthei during the recent presidential debate broadcast by Archi.

It is important to note that both candidates for La Moneda have previously criticized the National Search Plan initiated by President Boric’s administration, reiterating their concerns in the latest radio forum. «I can’t believe there are any human remains—basically bones—that have not undergone DNA testing, which is a disgrace to the State and the current administration,» stated Matthei, an assertion that was promptly refuted by the SML.

«In 2022, the forensic institution conducted a comprehensive inventory of all remains in its custody to better organize and ensure traceability. It was determined that there are 500 protocols for remains, which were provided to the Public Prosecutor’s Office as they did not pertain to cases of human rights violations,» the organization explained.

As for the 89 boxes previously stored at the University of Chile and transferred to the SML in 2019, the service informed that «they were fully examined, and the results were submitted to the investigative judges handling human rights cases. Among the analyses conducted, genetic profiles were obtained, but no matches were found in the existing database.»

The Legal Medical Service reiterated its commitment to scientific and technical work regarding the identification of victims of the dictatorship, emphasizing that «there are no unexamined remains» within its facilities, as highlighted in their latest statement.

We reiterate the work of the SML in identifying victims of the dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/1jawEQAaDv — Servicio Médico Legal (@SmlChile) November 4, 2025

Three days ago, the SML responded to Kaiser’s remarks, who labeled the National Search Plan as «a scam» by the government, arguing that it fails to address the identification of the thousands of protocols related to disappeared detainees that are still held at the Legal Medical Service.

We inform about the work of the SML in identifying victims of the dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/cp7BWnG8CF — Servicio Médico Legal (@SmlChile) November 1, 2025

The Citizen