«Let the Force of Law Prevail»: Lawyers’ Association Condemns Trump’s Measures Against Cuba

The Lawyers’ Association for Democracy (AJD) expressed its strongest condemnation of the executive order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump, which threatens to impose tariffs on countries supplying fuel to Cuba.

In a public statement, the professionals questioned that «such a measure, which adds to the devastating effects of the criminal blockade against the Cuban people, condemned repeatedly by the United Nations General Assembly, constitutes a flagrant violation of the purposes and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.»

Among these principles, they cited «the sovereign equality of states, non-intervention and non-interference in their internal affairs, and freedom of international trade and navigation, also recognized in international legal instruments.»

Unfortunately, the lawyers added, «this reprehensible measure is yet another expression of the application of the new National Security Strategy of the Trump Administration, an updated Monroe Doctrine that aims to subordinate the peoples of the world to U.S. interests, dismissing the validity of International Law and imposing the law of the strongest, putting global peace and the future of humanity at serious risk.»

“We call on all members of the international community to strongly express their rejection of these policies, urging the United Nations system to, in exercise of its powers and responsibilities, make every effort to ensure that the force of Law prevails, the only way to guarantee a healthy international coexistence,” the statement proposes.

At this point, they also urged the government of Chile «to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to help end this escalation of aggressions by the Trump Administration against peoples violating their sovereignty and their right to self-determination.»

“A regional coordination of the governments of Latin America is not only a necessary measure but an urgent one. Raising our voice as a fervent peace-loving people that respects International Law is an imperative ethical and legal duty that our Foreign Ministry must heed,” the statement concludes, which you can read in full here.

