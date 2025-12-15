Libertarian Right Aligns as Milei Celebrates His «Friend» Kast’s Election Victory

Original article: La derecha «libertaria» se alinea: Milei celebra la victoria de su “amigo” Kast

Argentinian President Javier Milei celebrated on Sunday the victory of his «friend,» far-right candidate José Antonio Kast, in the Chilean presidential runoff.

In a message shared on his social media, he described the outcome as an «enormous joy» and linked it to a political shift in Latin America towards a «libertarian» right.

«Freedom Advances. Enormous joy for the crushing victory of my friend José Antonio Kast in the Chilean presidential elections,» he wrote.

In his post, Milei linked the Chilean results to his project to expand a conservative and liberal agenda in the region, suggesting it represents «one more step» for Latin America to uphold «life, freedom, and private property.»

He asserted that the election in Chile strengthens a common political trend and indicated he will work alongside the Republican Party representative to promote libertarian ideas across the region.

«I am sure we will work together to ensure that America embraces the ideas of freedom,» he stated.

LA LIBERTAD AVANZA Enorme alegría por el aplastante triunfo de mi amigo @joseantoniokast en las elecciones presidenciales de Chile! Un paso más de nuestra región en defensa de la vida, la libertad y la propiedad privada. Estoy seguro de que vamos a trabajar juntos para que… — Javier Milei (@JMilei) December 14, 2025

The «libertarian» leader also shared a map on X showing which countries in the region are governed by right and left-wing parties.

LA IZQUIERDA RETROCEDE

LA LIBERTAD AVANZA

VLLC! pic.twitter.com/TfXucNdCJY — Javier Milei (@JMilei) December 14, 2025

Kast and Milei: More Than Friends

Kast’s victory marks a significant shift in the Chilean political landscape, opening a new phase of conservative restoration after almost two decades of alternating progressive and center-right governments.

Alongside this outcome, the political landscape in South America is readjusting. Currently, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, and Chile form a bloc of countries governed by right-wing forces, while Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, Guyana, Suriname, and Venezuela represent leftist governments.

Behind the public greetings and social media photos lies a profound strategic alliance. The bond between newly elected Chilean President José Antonio Kast and Argentinian President Milei serves as a cornerstone for a pro-ultra-liberal and anti-state agenda in Latin America, coordinated through an international network of think tanks and ultra-conservative meetings.

This relationship became visible on a continental scale in August 2023, when Milei triumphed in the Argentinian primaries. Kast quickly celebrated Milei’s victory on social media, conveying the tone of their affinity: «Historic triumph for Milei in the PASO. From Chile, all support for the tough battle ahead. For the good of Argentina, may the force of freedom prevail and may corruption, insecurity, and mediocrity be defeated.».

However, this support was not that of a mere spectator. Both far-right representatives had previously met, forging an ideological and strategic connection. The first milestone was in June 2022 during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in São Paulo, Brazil, where, alongside host Eduardo Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, the trio first converged.

«Now at CPAC, the largest conservative event in the world, with future presidents of Argentina, Javier Milei, and of Chile, José Antonio Kast,» wrote the son of the ex-president, sentenced to over 27 years in prison for leading an attempted coup.

The alliance solidified in July 2023 when Milei traveled to Chile. In Santiago, he held a private meeting with Kast and participated in events organized by Axel Kaiser and his Foundation for Progress. At one of these events, Kast praised Milei, stating, «He is a lion making history,» ending his remarks with Milei’s now-iconic campaign slogan: «Long live Freedom, damn it!».

The connection is not merely personal or rhetorical. Both Milei and Kast, along with Kaiser, are part of the Atlas Economic Research Foundation network, founded in 1981 to promote think tanks that disseminate neoliberal ideology globally. This network, which was led for 17 years by Argentinian Alejandro Chafuén, includes over 400 think tanks worldwide.

Moreover, during Milei’s inauguration in December 2023, Kast attended not only as a special guest before Chilean President Gabriel Boric but also used the platform for an emblematic photo opportunity alongside global representatives of the radical right: Argentinian Agustín Laje (Libre Foundation), Alejandro Chafuén (Atlas), Santiago Abascal (VOX Spain), and Eduardo Verástegui (CPAC Mexico).

The reunion of the Bolsonaro-Milei-Kast trio was repeated in July 2024 at another edition of CPAC in Balneario Camboriú, Brazil. There, Kast gave a lecture on the Latin American landscape. This synchronization partly explains the adoption of similar campaign tactics. Inspired by Milei’s rock concert-style rallies, Kast’s Republican Party rented the Movistar Arena for a massive event under the slogan ‘The Chilean Party,’ aiming to replicate Milei’s charisma and emotional connection with supporters.

The Milei «Model» and Its Shadow in Chile

Kast’s promise of fiscal cuts mirrors and finds inspiration in Milei’s government, which has used the chainsaw as a symbol of its crusade against the state. The assessment of his administration was radical: «There is no viable alternative to fiscal adjustment,» promising an economic shock «without anesthesia.».

Once in power, Minister Luis Caputo launched a package of measures, including a 50% devaluation of the peso, a reduction of ministries from 18 to 9, and severe cuts in health, education, science, and public works. Subsidies for basic services were eliminated, pensions were frozen, and interest rates were liberalized.

While the government showcases the reduction of inflation –from 9.3% in 2023 to 5.2% in 2024– and a fiscal surplus praised by the IMF, the social and productive costs have been incredibly high. Economic analyst Alejandro Marcó del Pont warned: «This surplus is not a sign of health; it is a symptom of an internal hemorrhage. It is a forced saving extracted from the guts of the domestic economy.».

The statistics are striking: industrial activity fell by 9.4% in 2024, and construction plummeted by 27.5%. An industrial sector report acknowledged that around 1,200 industrial establishments closed in 2024. Domestic demand contracted, with retail sales dropping by 28.5% in the early months of the administration. Unemployment reached 7.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

The libertarian experiment has shown such fragility that it required an international lifeline. The government of U.S. President Donald Trump recently granted a support line of $20 billion, as recalled by journalist Mauricio Becerra in his article «Milei’s Chainsaw That Affects Kast» for El Ciudadano.

Although the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, justified it by saying that «President Milei is restoring economic stability after decades of mismanagement in Argentina,» Trump’s own words painted a bleaker picture: «They have no money, they have nothing, they are fighting hard to survive… they are dying.».

Beyond social media congratulations and cries of «freedom,» the relationship between Kast and Milei is the spearhead of a political and economic project articulated on a continental scale.

While Milei attempts to maintain his government with external support after a year of severe social consequences, Kast seeks to capitalize on the same discourse in Chile, presenting himself as the natural partner of a bloc aiming to redefine the role of the state in Latin America. This alliance is undoubtedly much more than friendship: it is a bid to expand the «libertarian» agenda in the region.

For now, following Milei’s «chainsaw» model, Kast promised—without explaining how—to implement a fiscal cut of $6 billion in the first 18 months of his administration.