Lithium Extraction Projects in Chile and Their Impact on Ramsar Sites

The lagoons and salt flats of northern Chile are not just desert mirrors; they represent fragile ecosystems of immense ecological, cultural, and hydrological value. At the center of this unique landscape lies the Soncor Hydrological System, designated a Ramsar Site since 1996 for its biodiversity and vital ecological function amid one of the planet’s most extreme deserts.

This protection has been framed within the National Lithium Strategy announced in 2023, which has established the commitment to delineate protected areas where extractive operations will not occur, thus aiming to safeguard 30% of ecosystems by 2030.

These areas hold invaluable importance for the life of the communities and species that exist there, which the outgoing government seeks to protect, while the industry views it as a threat to its interests.

A Threatened Oasis of Life

The Soncor Hydrological System, located in the Atacama salt flat basin, hosts lagoons like Puilar, Chaxa, and Barros Negros, which sustain iconic birds such as the Andean flamingo (Phoenicoparrus andinus) and James’ flamingo (Phoenicoparrus jamesi), alongside numerous migratory bird species and ecologically significant terrestrial fauna like the Chinchilla.

These wetlands are not only crucial for biodiversity but also represent cultural and hydric capital for the indigenous and pastoral communities that have inhabited this region for centuries.

The Lithium Paradox: «Green Mineral» with Real Environmental Costs

Lithium has been globally promoted as a key mineral for the clean energy transition, essential for electric vehicle batteries and renewable storage. However, this narrative obscures a substantial environmental cost in ecosystems like the Andean salt flats.

In the case of Chile— the world’s second-largest lithium producer—extraction is primarily conducted through the evaporation of lithium-rich brines in large open-air pools. This process intensively extracts both groundwater and surface water, creating cumulative impacts on the water balance of the Atacama salt flat and its associated wetlands.

Independent research and impact analyses warn that the reduction of water reserves, alteration of aquifers, and potential salinization of nearby water bodies are direct consequences of such mining.

Observed Consequences in Ramsar Wetlands

Decline and fluctuation in water levels in lagoons fed by aquifers interacting with the brine system, putting at risk the reproduction and survival of sensitive waterfowl.

, emblematic species of the region, linked to the intensive extraction of groundwater. Disruption of water sources for local communities and traditional activities, such as camelid husbandry and high-altitude agriculture.

Environmental organizations have even alerted the Ramsar Convention Secretariat that the exploitation of lithium and other minerals is jeopardizing several Ramsar-designated sites in Chile, including the Atacama, Maricunga, and Surire salt flats.

Policies and Local Political Tensions

In response to these threats, the Chilean government has advanced the creation of a Protected Salt Flats Network, which aims to safeguard over 510,000 hectares of salt flats and high-altitude wetlands through environmental protection designations. This network includes various indigenous consultation processes, recently completed for some key territories.

However, the strategy has generated conflicts with the lithium industry and business actors who press for maintaining and expanding mining concessions even within areas of declared or proposed environmental value.

Experts indicate that if the energy transition relies on lithium extracted from fragile ecosystems like the high Andean salt flats without rigorous environmental assessment and community consultation, we will be swapping one environmental crisis for another.

This is not just a problem for Chile. Throughout the Lithium Triangle (Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia), unique salt flats are at risk due to the extractivist logic that prioritizes production over ecological conservation and social justice.

Action Proposal

