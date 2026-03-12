Original article: Lula, Petro y Sheinbaum articulan ofensiva para fortalecer la CELAC frente al bloque de la derecha

Lula, Petro, and Sheinbaum Unite to Strengthen CELAC Against Right-Wing Block

In a coordinated effort to reshape the regional geopolitical landscape, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Colombian President Gustavo Petro, and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have engaged in high-level phone discussions aimed at fortifying the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in opposition to the right-wing bloc.

This trilateral dialogue, which took place earlier this week, is viewed as a direct response to counteract the influence of the Trump administration in Latin America, particularly following the recent ‘Shield of the Americas’ summit held in Miami.

The context for this diplomatic offensive is crucial. According to revelations from RT, the progressive leaders had discussions following the meeting with like-minded Latin American and Caribbean representatives, including right-leaning presidents such as Javier Milei (Argentina), Rodrigo Paz (Bolivia), Rodrigo Chaves (Costa Rica), Luis Abinader (Dominican Republic), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador), Nayib Bukele (El Salvador), Mohamed Irfaan (Guyana), Nasry Asfura (Honduras), José Mulino (Panama), Santiago Peña (Paraguay), and Kamla Persad-Bissessar (Trinidad and Tobago), along with the then-president-elect of Chile, José Antonio Kast.

The summit, which took place on March 7 at a hotel owned by a Republican magnate in Doral, Florida, raised alarms among the governments of Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, prompting them to seek mechanisms for balance.

CELAC as the Core of the Counter-Offensive

Central to the recent phone conversations among these progressive leaders is the upcoming CELAC-Africa summit, scheduled for March 18-21 in Bogotá, aimed at reinforcing the regional group.

This bi-regional meeting is seen as the perfect opportunity to revitalize CELAC, which was established in 2010 when many Latin American countries were governed by leftist or progressive administrations.

However, in recent years, the mechanism has weakened due to the rise of right-wing presidents who do not embrace the principles of Latin American integration—the foundational goal of this group.

The challenges facing the organization were highlighted during the last CELAC-European Union summit held last November in Santa Marta, Colombia, which saw participation from only eight out of the 33 heads of state from member countries. This is a situation that Gustavo Petro is determined to change.

The summit with Africa in Bogotá presents an opportunity for the Colombian president and his allies to affirm the relevance and utility of the regional forum as a space for South-South dialogue, contrasting sharply with the alignments of right-wing governments with Washington.

The Sheinbaum-Lula Dialogue: A Strategic Bi-Regional Alliance

Communication among the leading representatives of the regional left reaffirmed on Monday with a phone call between Sheinbaum and Lula, concluding with an agreement for Sheinbaum to embark on a visit to Brazil.

This bilateral conversation laid the groundwork for closer cooperation between the two largest economies in the region, focusing on key areas for autonomous development.

The Mexican president provided an update on their discussions, emphasizing mutual benefits for the region’s two largest economies.

“We spoke with the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to follow up on joint projects related to economic development, education, and science. It’s always a pleasure,” Sheinbaum explained.

Lula elaborated on their conversation, indicating they discussed strengthening economic relations and the Brazil-Mexico alliance, particularly in the energy sector. The cooperation was so aligned that they set an immediate roadmap.

“I reiterated my invitation to President Sheinbaum to visit Brazil and suggested organizing a business event that would bring together the private sectors of both countries to explore new business opportunities. The president accepted the invitation for the visit, expected to take place between June and July of this year,” Lula revealed.

Coordination Between Petro, Lula, and Sheinbaum

Regional coordination deepened on Wednesday when President Gustavo Petro separately spoke with Lula and Sheinbaum. During these conversations, the host of the upcoming CELAC-Africa summit sought to align efforts and ensure high-level participation in key events for the region’s progressive forces.

In his discussion with Lula, the Colombian government indicated they addressed the importance of bolstering Latin American and Caribbean integration within the context of the CELAC-Africa summit.

Additionally, both Petro and Lula confirmed their participation in the upcoming ‘In Defense of Democracy’ event set to take place in Barcelona, Spain on April 18.

The conversation with Mexico was also significant, as Petro and Sheinbaum discussed issues such as the conflict in the Middle East and Latin American unity, among others,” reported RT.

The agenda reflects a shared perspective on global challenges and the need for a unified Latin American stance. However, it was confirmed that Mexican President Sheinbaum would not be attending the CELAC-Africa summit, sending her Minister of Foreign Affairs instead.